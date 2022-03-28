Top 50 free agents available heading into Monday, March 28

We are entering the third week of free agency and there are still a ton of quality players still on the market. But who is the best player still available going into Monday? Here are the top 50 players still left in free agency:

1. Bobby Wagner, LB

2. Stephon Gilmore, CB

3. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

4. J.C. Tretter, Center

5. Odell Beckham, WR

6. Tyrann Mathieu, FS

7. Akiem Hicks, DT

8. Melvin Ingram, EDGE

9. Duane Brown, OT

10. Calais Campbell, DT

11. Julio Jones, WR

12. Rob Gronkowski, TE

13. Justin Houston, EDGE

14. Jerry Hughes, EDGE

15. Steven Nelson, CB

16. Jarvis Landry, WR

17. Eric Fisher, TE

18. DeShon Elliott, FS

19. Arden Key, EDGE

20. Kyle Van Noy, LB

21. Dont’a Hightower, LB

22. Linval Joseph, DT

23. Anthony Barr, LB

24. Riley Reiff, OT

25. Will Fuller, WR

26. Melvin Gordon, RB

27. Keelan Cole, WR

28. Patrick Peterson, CB

29. Trai Turner, OG

30. Jason Pierre-Paul, EDGE

31. Andy Dalton, QB

32. Terrell Edmunds, SS

33. Jabrill Peppers, SS

34. Jason Peters, OT

35. Jason Verrett, CB

36. Kyle Fuller, CB

37. Larry Ogunjobi, DT

38. Daryl Williams, OT

39. Cole Beasley, WR

40. Ereck Flowers, OG

41. Alexander Johnson, LB

42. Bryce Callahan, CB

43. Sony Michel, RB

44. Kareem Jackson, FS

45. Robert Alford, CB

46. Sheldon Richardson, DT

47. Joe Haden, CB

48. Sammy Watkins, WR

49. T.Y. Hilton, WR

50. A.J. Green, WR