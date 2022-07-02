Top 5 ideal candidates for the next move

The world of college football was thrown into a frenzy on Thursday with the “alliance” seemingly breaking by USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. That move won’t come until 2024, which is before Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t shaking things to its core.

Ironically, James Franklin was in contention for the USC job up until the end so in reality, it appears he can’t escape the Big Ten. Why would you want to though?

The traditions and imagery that college football gives us each fall is centralized in the Big Ten. A snowy horseshoe as Ohio State and Michigan battle, a whiteout in Happy Valley, or a wave in Iowa to the kids looking on. All of those images bring a smile and warmth to the hearts of fans everywhere, it seems more teams want to be a part of that.

Here are five teams that could make sense and bring some eyeballs to the conference. Not all of them are Pac-12 members either.

Oregon Ducks

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

A move that is already rumored to happen, adding Oregon does make sense on the surface. They have competitive teams, especially in track and field, and the football team has a national audience.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

What needs to be sold to you on this? Arguably the most easily recognized team in the country while also having a national television contract? The Big Ten commissioner should be begging Notre Dame to join.

Pittsburgh Panthers

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

One of the few teams here in the heart of Big Ten country. Pittsburgh has a rivalry with Penn State, they could easily get one with Ohio State as well as the city serves as a half way point almost between the schools.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Another team in the middle of the mix of teams in the Big Ten, West Virginia and its passionate fanbase would be a fun addition. Not to mention teams heading down to Morgantown in November in that weather would make things very interesting.

Washington Huskies

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

You think we were done with the Pac-12? Washington is very well rounded in all sports, the football team though is one of the few in the Pac-12 where their athletes would do well in the Big Ten. They have a hard nosed play style and focus on defense, sounds like a Big Ten team already.

