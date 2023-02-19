Top 5 Bitcoin Investors

Bitcoin is the largest blockchain-based digital asset, with a market capitalization of $473.7 billion as of Feb. 19, 2023. It is wildly popular among cryptocurrency enthusiasts and speculative investors. Several wealthy business owners and entrepreneurs have invested heavily in this digital asset. Here are some of the leading investors in Bitcoin, compiled from financial reports, blockchain sources, and media outlets.

1. Barry Silbert

Barry Silbert is the founder and chief executive officer of Digital Currency Group. The company aims to accelerate the development of the global financial system by building and supporting bitcoin and blockchain companies. Digital Currency Group has invested in 218 blockchain- and cryptocurrency-related companies.

Other portfolio companies include Genesis, a liquidity provider—an entity that funds a pool with cryptocurrency—for cryptocurrency buyers and sellers in the over-the-counter market. Digital Currency Group also invests in Grayscale Investments, which manages the Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), an investment vehicle that holds $15.6 billion in bitcoin as of Feb.19, 2023, which gives investors exposure to its price movements without requiring them to hold any directly.

2. Michael Saylor

The co-founder and CEO of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, believes that cryptocurrency is the next biggest investment. MicroStrategy increased its bitcoin holdings in 2022 by purchasing 8,813 bitcoins at an average price of $32,670. The company holds a total of 132,500 bitcoins as of Feb. 19, 2023.

The total value of someone’s bitcoins changes with the market price, so an investor’s cryptocurrency portfolio may not always have the same dollar value.

3. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are investors in several cryptocurrencies and blockchain-related businesses, most notably the privately-owned Gemini exchange. They are believed to be the first to reach billionaire status by investing in Bitcoin, reportedly holding about 70,000 coins, according to Forbes.

The Winklevoss twins launched the Gemini exchange in 2015. The company allows investors to buy, sell, and store their digital assets. Gemini launched bitcoin futures on the CBOE Options Exchange (CBOE) in December 2017.

In addition to bitcoin, the brothers are heavily invested in Ethereum, although they have not revealed their exact holdings.

4. Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the CEO and co-founder of Tesla (and other companies). Tesla engineers and builds electric vehicles and clean energy products. As an innovative company standing at the forefront of technology, it should be expected that it would own cryptocurrency—Tesla purchased $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin in 2021 to begin accepting it as a form of payment. As of its 2022 annual report, the company has converted 75% of its digital assets, reducing its holdings to $191 million.

5. Michael Novogratz

Michael Novogratz, a former hedge fund manager at Fortress Investment Group and partner at Goldman Sachs, is a frequent commentator on bitcoin price action. He is the founder, CEO, and chair of Galaxy Digital Holdings, a broker-dealer that offers a full range of blockchain-related asset services.

Galaxy Digital Holdings has interests in nearly every digital asset that has value, ranging from bitcoin to NFTs.

Galaxy Digital focuses on digital assets; in the third quarter of 2021, it purchased $62 million worth of non-fungible token (NFT) related companies. NFTs are digital assets that use blockchain technology for security and ownership identification. They became popular in 2021 after digital art secured by NFT technology began selling for millions of dollars.

Galaxy reported about $2 billion in assets under management in its third-quarter 2022 results, with $875 million of those assets used in its fund products.

How Do Beginners Buy Bitcoins? You can buy Bitcoin on several exchanges, such as Coinbase, Kraken, Binance, or Gemini.

What Are the Dangers of Bitcoin? The loss of capital is the most significant risk when you invest in Bitcoin because its price is very volatile. You can gain or lose thousands of dollars in one day.

How Do You Convert Bitcoin Into Cash? You can convert Bitcoin to cash by selling it on a cryptocurrency exchange and moving the funds into your bank account.

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are volatile investments, but many people continue to invest heavily in them, hoping that they will return to and exceed their previous highs.

Investing in cryptocurrencies and other Initial Coin Offerings (“ICOs”) is highly risky and speculative, and this article is not a recommendation by Investopedia or the writer to invest in cryptocurrencies or other ICOs. Since each individual’s situation is unique, a qualified professional should always be consulted before making any financial decisions. Investopedia makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy or timeliness of the information contained herein. As of the date this article was written, the author owns 0.001 Bitcoin.