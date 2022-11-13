Top 4 Mutual Fund Holders of Bank of America

The top fund holders of Bank of America (As reported Q1 2021) Holder Shares % Out $ Value Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund 219,434,757 2.54% 6,651,067,484 Vanguard 500 Index Fund 152,541,798 1.77% 4,623,541,897 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust 78,815,640 0.91% 3,049,377,111 Select Sector SPDR Fund-Financial 76,557,000 0.89% 2,961,990,330

Source: Yahoo! Finance

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSAX)

Vanguard index funds are designed to provide exposure to the entire U.S. equity market, including small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies, be they growth or value. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX), is the single largest mutual fund holder of Bank of America, owning 219.4 million shares or 2.54% of the company and 0.56% of the fund’s portfolio.

As of Q1 2021, the Vanguard Total Stock Market fund held $240.4 billion in assets, with a 0.04% management fee and a $3,000 minimum investment. VTSMX returned 17.47% annually in the five years through April 2021, compared with 17.40% for its benchmark, the CRSP US Total Market Index.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Fund (VFIAX)

The Vanguard S&P 500 Fund (VFINX) closely tracks the S&P 500 Index, and it is the second-largest mutual fund holder with 152.5 million shares of BAC, or 1.77% of the company—as of the third quarter of 2020. VFIAX is the industry’s first index fund for individual investors. Over 98% of its assets are invested in U.S. stocks covering a diversified spectrum of the largest U.S. companies, mirroring the S&P 500. Bank of America shares represent less than 1% of Vanguard 500’s $221 billion portfolio.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

This popular ETF offers exposure to large-cap U.S. stocks with the goal of generating returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index. As of Q1 2021, the fund held $357.3 billion in assets. SPY has an expense ratio of 0.095%. It returned 17.03% annually in the five years through April 2021.

As of Q1, 2021, SPY held 78.8 million BAC shares for a market value of $3 billion. Bank of America represented 0.68% of the fund’s total assets.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF)

XLF offers efficient exposure to the heavyweights in the US financials segment. Its cap-weighted, S&P 500-only portfolio means that it’s concentrated in large banks and avoids small-caps. For many investors and traders, XLF has been the go-to ETF for financials exposure, although there are more comprehensive funds out there for long-term exposure.

As of Q1 2021, XLF held 76.5 million shares of BAC, making it the fourth-largest fundholder.

Who Owns Bank of America? Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett, is the largest shareholder in Bank of America. The conglomerate has a 12.59% stake in the bank, comprising more than one million of its stock shares.

How Does Bank of America Make Money? Bank of America’s biggest money-maker is its retail banking operations, including consumer bank deposits and loans to individuals and businesses. It has separate divisions that provide a range of investing and financial services for high-net-worth individuals, corporate financial services, and governments. Its fastest revenue growth in 2021 was in global banking. It currently has operations in about 35 countries.

Is Bank of America the Biggest U.S. Bank? Bank of America is the second-biggest U.S. bank when ranked by total assets. The top five U.S. banks and their approximate total assets are: JPMorgan Chase, $3.0 trillion

Bank of America, $2.3 trillion

Wells Fargo, $1.8 trillion

Citibank, $1.7 trillion

US Bank National Association, $540 billion

The Bottom Line

Who cares which stocks mutual funds buy? When you are considering whether to buy (or sell) a stock, it’s interesting to see where mutual funds are putting their money.

And it’s always interesting to find out where Warren Buffett is putting his money. In this case, he’s put enough money in Bank of America that Berkshire Hathaway essentially bought the bank.