Top 2025 safety prospect Faheem Delane talks FSU offer

Faheem Delane, who is 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, was excited about getting an offer from Florida State last month. Delane, who is from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel, is ranked as the 41st-best overall prospect in the class of 2025 and he has the offers to back that ranking up. The list of schools to offer Delane include Alabama, Boston College, Cincinnati, LSU, Florida, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio State, Oregon, West Virginia and Penn State.

“Coach Papuchis offered me when he came to my school during the recruiting period,” said Delane. “FSU has always been one of my dream schools just based on their DB culture. I will be visiting FSU the first weekend of March. I think some skills I can bring to FSU is that dog mentality and physical football that they play.”

Delane doesn’t have a date for a visit for the spring yet but it’s in the works, although he is also competing for his high school’s track and field team.

“I am looking forward to meeting the coaching staff and seeing the campus,” said Delane. “I like where Coach Norvell is leading the program and I am interested in being apart of that. Distance isn’t really a big worry, just my parents feeling safe to entrust me to whatever school I go to. My goals outside of football is doing well this track season and maintaining a 3.0 average or better.”

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola’s YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola’s podcasts on Apple

Subscribe to the Osceola’s podcasts on Spotify