Top 10 money earners for the 2021-22 season

When fans talk about professional golf these days, it doesn’t take long for the conversation to move to the PGA Tour’s battle for supremacy against LIV Golf.
While the PGA Tour still holds an advantage in the talent department, there’s no doubting the financial power LIV wields thanks to their backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Even commissioner Jay Monahan has admitted he can’t compete financially with his LIV Golf adversaries, but that doesn’t mean the players on Tour are playing for peanuts.
While Scottie Scheffler set a season-long record with $14,046,910 in earnings, 126 players made more than $1 million in the Tour’s 2021-22 season, with the Tour reporting a player average of $1,621,221 in on-course earnings. Another 37 players made more than $500,000.
Check out just how much money the top players on Tour made this season.
More money: PGA Tour all-time money list
1. Scottie Scheffler – $14,046,910
After the U.S. Open, with 10 events left on the Tour’s schedule, Scheffler set a new record for most official money earned in a PGA Tour season. Thanks to a Tour-best four wins, Scheffler earned $14,046,910 total, a whopping $4 million clear of second.
Scottie Scheffler talks to the crowd while wearing his green jacket during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports)
2. Cameron Smith – $10,107,897
Smith earned massive wins at the British Open and Players Championship this season, and was one of the FedEx Cup favorites entering the playoffs, where reports broke that he’d be soon joining LIV Golf. Smith didn’t exactly deny his reported involvement with LIV, where he’d reportedly make 10-times what he earned this season, his best on Tour.
Cameron Smith talks to media during a press conference after winning the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo by: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)
3. Will Zalatoris – $9,405,082
Zalatoris earned his long-anticipated first win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to cap an impressive start to his professional career. A back injury has sidelined the rising star for the last two weeks, and the young American will also miss out on next month’s Presidents Cup, where he would have been a top contender as a captain’s pick.
Will Zalatoris reacts after making a par putt on No. 18 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at TPC Southwind in Memphis.
4. Patrick Cantlay – $9,369,605
Cantlay became the first player to ever defend a title in a FedEx Cup Playoff event and is in a great position to defend his FedEx Cup title as well entering the Tour Championship at East Lake. Cantlay also won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with teammate Xander Schauffele back in April.
Patrick Cantlay poses with the BMW Trophy and The Western Golf Association Trophy after winning the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
5. Rory McIlroy – $8,654,566
This year was big for McIlroy, who had just as many wins as missed cuts (two). You could even argue the Northern Irishman should’ve bagged a few more trophies with close calls at the Masters (2nd), Wells Fargo (5th), PGA Championship (8th), U.S. Open (T-5) and British Open (3rd).
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario. (Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
6. Xander Schauffele – $7,427,299
One of three players to win three times on Tour this season, second most behind Scheffler, Schauffele claimed the Zurich with Cantlay, the Travelers in June and the loaded Genesis Scottish Open in July. His $7,427,299 in earnings is $2 million more than his last best season in 2019.
Xander Schauffele smiles after finishing up practicing at the TPC Southwind driving range on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, two days before the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, TN.
7. Sam Burns – $7,073,986
The 2021-22 season was a coming out party for Burns. The other three-time winner alongside Smith and Schauffle, Burns won the Sanderson Farms in the fall and defended his title via a playoff at the Valspar Championship in March. He added the Charles Schwab in May, also in a playoff. He’ll make his Presidents Cup debut next month for Team USA.
Sam Burns poses with the trophy after winning during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
8. Matt Fitzpatrick – $7,012,672
Fitzpatrick had a strong year and still earned nearly half his winnings for the year from his U.S. Open victory ($3,150,000). Not only that, Fitzpatrick’s major championship winnings were more than he had ever won for an entire season on Tour ($2,252,351 in 2021).
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates with caddie Billy Foster after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
9. Justin Thomas – $6,829,576
Another major win, another top-10 showing on the money list. Thomas won his second PGA Championship in May via a playoff with Zalatoris. His $6,829,576 for 2021-22 is fourth-best of his career. His best season, you ask? That’d be when he was a five-time winner in 2017 to earn $9,921,560.
Justin Thomas enters the FedExCup Playoffs 8th in the standings. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
10. Cameron Young – $6,520,598
In his first full season on Tour, Young has finished runner up five times with 17 made cuts. Like his buddy Zalatoris, he’s constantly in the mix and will feature on these lists for years to come.
Cameron Young celebrates his eagle on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2022 NCAA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. (Photo: Eric Gay/Associated Press)
Nos. 11-100
|
Position
|
Player
|
Events
|
Prize money
|
11
|
Tony Finau
|
24
|
$6,117,886
|
12
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
20
|
$5,776,298
|
13
|
Sungjae Im
|
25
|
$5,567,974
|
14
|
Max Homa
|
23
|
$5,289,842
|
15
|
Jon Rahm
|
18
|
$5,248,220
|
16
|
Joaquin Niemann
|
23
|
$5,076,060
|
17
|
Jordan Spieth
|
21
|
$5,018,444
|
18
|
Billy Horschel
|
21
|
$4,940,600
|
19
|
Viktor Hovland
|
20
|
$4,868,461
|
20
|
Collin Morikawa
|
18
|
$4,837,271
|
21
|
Sepp Straka
|
32
|
$4,722,434
|
22
|
Tom Hoge
|
31
|
$4,310,046
|
23
|
Scott Stallings
|
30
|
$3,933,593
|
24
|
Corey Conners
|
24
|
$3,876,590
|
25
|
Kevin Kisner
|
24
|
$3,757,424
|
26
|
Talor Gooch
|
22
|
$3,718,990
|
27
|
Keegan Bradley
|
25
|
$3,623,137
|
28
|
Shane Lowry
|
18
|
$3,616,679
|
29
|
Aaron Wise
|
23
|
$3,454,521
|
30
|
K.H. Lee
|
27
|
$3,347,180
|
31
|
J.T. Poston
|
29
|
$3,292,443
|
32
|
Brian Harman
|
26
|
$3,226,839
|
33
|
Davis Riley
|
29
|
$3,190,793
|
34
|
Sahith Theegala
|
31
|
$3,124,668
|
35
|
Seamus Power
|
26
|
$3,100,241
|
36
|
Anirban Lahiri
|
24
|
$3,084,598
|
37
|
Keith Mitchell
|
26
|
$3,068,341
|
38
|
Cameron Tringale
|
29
|
$3,050,519
|
39
|
J.J. Spaun
|
29
|
$2,951,152
|
40
|
Adam Scott
|
19
|
$2,913,198
|
41
|
Denny McCarthy
|
29
|
$2,882,771
|
42
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
17
|
$2,874,008
|
43
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
19
|
$2,849,792
|
44
|
Russell Henley
|
22
|
$2,837,505
|
45
|
Joohyung Kim
|
11
|
$2,824,580
|
46
|
Mito Pereira
|
27
|
$2,797,925
|
47
|
Luke List
|
28
|
$2,734,720
|
48
|
Maverick McNealy
|
27
|
$2,689,754
|
49
|
Adam Hadwin
|
26
|
$2,574,396
|
50
|
Lucas Herbert
|
20
|
$2,558,440
|
51
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
24
|
$2,547,912
|
52
|
Sebastián Muñoz
|
25
|
$2,545,121
|
53
|
Brendan Steele
|
23
|
$2,531,909
|
54
|
Chris Kirk
|
25
|
$2,408,913
|
55
|
Jason Kokrak
|
19
|
$2,339,960
|
56
|
Taylor Pendrith
|
21
|
$2,330,840
|
57
|
Harold Varner III
|
23
|
$2,294,141
|
58
|
Mackenzie Hughes
|
27
|
$2,276,212
|
59
|
Si Woo Kim
|
29
|
$2,234,151
|
60
|
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|
24
|
$2,233,289
|
61
|
Trey Mullinax
|
28
|
$2,172,365
|
62
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
28
|
$2,094,647
|
63
|
Matt Kuchar
|
20
|
$2,051,300
|
64
|
Marc Leishman
|
23
|
$2,015,561
|
65
|
Gary Woodland
|
23
|
$1,992,732
|
66
|
Cam Davis
|
25
|
$1,989,011
|
67
|
Alex Noren
|
22
|
$1,971,531
|
68
|
Lucas Glover
|
28
|
$1,941,796
|
69
|
Andrew Putnam
|
30
|
$1,920,393
|
70
|
Matt Jones
|
20
|
$1,914,560
|
71
|
Chez Reavie
|
28
|
$1,908,670
|
72
|
Troy Merritt
|
26
|
$1,906,304
|
73
|
Abraham Ancer
|
18
|
$1,777,504
|
74
|
Daniel Berger
|
12
|
$1,769,539
|
75
|
Taylor Moore
|
28
|
$1,751,237
|
76
|
Paul Casey
|
7
|
$1,740,282
|
77
|
Lanto Griffin
|
23
|
$1,717,566
|
78
|
Beau Hossler
|
23
|
$1,716,430
|
79
|
Hudson Swafford
|
21
|
$1,714,926
|
80
|
Joel Dahmen
|
26
|
$1,712,942
|
81
|
Russell Knox
|
28
|
$1,683,424
|
82
|
Brendon Todd
|
25
|
$1,659,052
|
83
|
John Huh
|
26
|
$1,631,948
|
84
|
Alex Smalley
|
30
|
$1,631,567
|
85
|
Wyndham Clark
|
30
|
$1,544,055
|
86
|
Matthew NeSmith
|
28
|
$1,539,142
|
87
|
Matthew Wolff
|
16
|
$1,485,181
|
88
|
Brandon Wu
|
26
|
$1,472,515
|
89
|
Justin Rose
|
18
|
$1,426,994
|
90
|
Lee Hodges
|
29
|
$1,377,251
|
91
|
Adam Long
|
28
|
$1,364,131
|
92
|
Kevin Streelman
|
27
|
$1,354,092
|
93
|
Doug Ghim
|
29
|
$1,347,458
|
94
|
Aaron Rai
|
28
|
$1,346,601
|
95
|
Adam Schenk
|
32
|
$1,339,523
|
96
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
27
|
$1,327,382
|
97
|
Brooks Koepka
|
16
|
$1,317,085
|
98
|
C.T. Pan
|
24
|
$1,313,259
|
99
|
Hayden Buckley
|
30
|
$1,303,036
|
100
|
Stephan Jaeger
|
31
|
$1,289,503
