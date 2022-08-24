Top 10 money earners for the 2021-22 season

When fans talk about professional golf these days, it doesn’t take long for the conversation to move to the PGA Tour’s battle for supremacy against LIV Golf.

While the PGA Tour still holds an advantage in the talent department, there’s no doubting the financial power LIV wields thanks to their backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Even commissioner Jay Monahan has admitted he can’t compete financially with his LIV Golf adversaries, but that doesn’t mean the players on Tour are playing for peanuts.

While Scottie Scheffler set a season-long record with $14,046,910 in earnings, 126 players made more than $1 million in the Tour’s 2021-22 season, with the Tour reporting a player average of $1,621,221 in on-course earnings. Another 37 players made more than $500,000.

Check out just how much money the top players on Tour made this season.

More money: PGA Tour all-time money list

1. Scottie Scheffler – $14,046,910

After the U.S. Open, with 10 events left on the Tour’s schedule, Scheffler set a new record for most official money earned in a PGA Tour season. Thanks to a Tour-best four wins, Scheffler earned $14,046,910 total, a whopping $4 million clear of second.

2022 Masters

Scottie Scheffler talks to the crowd while wearing his green jacket during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports)

2. Cameron Smith – $10,107,897

Smith earned massive wins at the British Open and Players Championship this season, and was one of the FedEx Cup favorites entering the playoffs, where reports broke that he’d be soon joining LIV Golf. Smith didn’t exactly deny his reported involvement with LIV, where he’d reportedly make 10-times what he earned this season, his best on Tour.

2022 Open Championship

Cameron Smith talks to media during a press conference after winning the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo by: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)

3. Will Zalatoris – $9,405,082

Story continues

Zalatoris earned his long-anticipated first win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to cap an impressive start to his professional career. A back injury has sidelined the rising star for the last two weeks, and the young American will also miss out on next month’s Presidents Cup, where he would have been a top contender as a captain’s pick.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Will Zalatoris reacts after making a par putt on No. 18 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

4. Patrick Cantlay – $9,369,605

Cantlay became the first player to ever defend a title in a FedEx Cup Playoff event and is in a great position to defend his FedEx Cup title as well entering the Tour Championship at East Lake. Cantlay also won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with teammate Xander Schauffele back in April.

2022 BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay poses with the BMW Trophy and The Western Golf Association Trophy after winning the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

5. Rory McIlroy – $8,654,566

This year was big for McIlroy, who had just as many wins as missed cuts (two). You could even argue the Northern Irishman should’ve bagged a few more trophies with close calls at the Masters (2nd), Wells Fargo (5th), PGA Championship (8th), U.S. Open (T-5) and British Open (3rd).

2022 RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario. (Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

6. Xander Schauffele – $7,427,299

One of three players to win three times on Tour this season, second most behind Scheffler, Schauffele claimed the Zurich with Cantlay, the Travelers in June and the loaded Genesis Scottish Open in July. His $7,427,299 in earnings is $2 million more than his last best season in 2019.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Xander Schauffele smiles after finishing up practicing at the TPC Southwind driving range on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, two days before the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, TN.

7. Sam Burns – $7,073,986

The 2021-22 season was a coming out party for Burns. The other three-time winner alongside Smith and Schauffle, Burns won the Sanderson Farms in the fall and defended his title via a playoff at the Valspar Championship in March. He added the Charles Schwab in May, also in a playoff. He’ll make his Presidents Cup debut next month for Team USA.

Sam Burns poses with the trophy after winning during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

8. Matt Fitzpatrick – $7,012,672

Fitzpatrick had a strong year and still earned nearly half his winnings for the year from his U.S. Open victory ($3,150,000). Not only that, Fitzpatrick’s major championship winnings were more than he had ever won for an entire season on Tour ($2,252,351 in 2021).

2022 U.S. Open

Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates with caddie Billy Foster after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

9. Justin Thomas – $6,829,576

Another major win, another top-10 showing on the money list. Thomas won his second PGA Championship in May via a playoff with Zalatoris. His $6,829,576 for 2021-22 is fourth-best of his career. His best season, you ask? That’d be when he was a five-time winner in 2017 to earn $9,921,560.

Justin Thomas enters the FedExCup Playoffs 8th in the standings. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

10. Cameron Young – $6,520,598

In his first full season on Tour, Young has finished runner up five times with 17 made cuts. Like his buddy Zalatoris, he’s constantly in the mix and will feature on these lists for years to come.

2022 PGA Championship

Cameron Young celebrates his eagle on the 17th hole during the third round of the 2022 NCAA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. (Photo: Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Nos. 11-100

Position Player Events Prize money 11 Tony Finau 24 $6,117,886 12 Hideki Matsuyama 20 $5,776,298 13 Sungjae Im 25 $5,567,974 14 Max Homa 23 $5,289,842 15 Jon Rahm 18 $5,248,220 16 Joaquin Niemann 23 $5,076,060 17 Jordan Spieth 21 $5,018,444 18 Billy Horschel 21 $4,940,600 19 Viktor Hovland 20 $4,868,461 20 Collin Morikawa 18 $4,837,271 21 Sepp Straka 32 $4,722,434 22 Tom Hoge 31 $4,310,046 23 Scott Stallings 30 $3,933,593 24 Corey Conners 24 $3,876,590 25 Kevin Kisner 24 $3,757,424 26 Talor Gooch 22 $3,718,990 27 Keegan Bradley 25 $3,623,137 28 Shane Lowry 18 $3,616,679 29 Aaron Wise 23 $3,454,521 30 K.H. Lee 27 $3,347,180 31 J.T. Poston 29 $3,292,443 32 Brian Harman 26 $3,226,839 33 Davis Riley 29 $3,190,793 34 Sahith Theegala 31 $3,124,668 35 Seamus Power 26 $3,100,241 36 Anirban Lahiri 24 $3,084,598 37 Keith Mitchell 26 $3,068,341 38 Cameron Tringale 29 $3,050,519 39 J.J. Spaun 29 $2,951,152 40 Adam Scott 19 $2,913,198 41 Denny McCarthy 29 $2,882,771 42 Tommy Fleetwood 17 $2,874,008 43 Tyrrell Hatton 19 $2,849,792 44 Russell Henley 22 $2,837,505 45 Joohyung Kim 11 $2,824,580 46 Mito Pereira 27 $2,797,925 47 Luke List 28 $2,734,720 48 Maverick McNealy 27 $2,689,754 49 Adam Hadwin 26 $2,574,396 50 Lucas Herbert 20 $2,558,440 51 Kurt Kitayama 24 $2,547,912 52 Sebastián Muñoz 25 $2,545,121 53 Brendan Steele 23 $2,531,909 54 Chris Kirk 25 $2,408,913 55 Jason Kokrak 19 $2,339,960 56 Taylor Pendrith 21 $2,330,840 57 Harold Varner III 23 $2,294,141 58 Mackenzie Hughes 27 $2,276,212 59 Si Woo Kim 29 $2,234,151 60 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 24 $2,233,289 61 Trey Mullinax 28 $2,172,365 62 Emiliano Grillo 28 $2,094,647 63 Matt Kuchar 20 $2,051,300 64 Marc Leishman 23 $2,015,561 65 Gary Woodland 23 $1,992,732 66 Cam Davis 25 $1,989,011 67 Alex Noren 22 $1,971,531 68 Lucas Glover 28 $1,941,796 69 Andrew Putnam 30 $1,920,393 70 Matt Jones 20 $1,914,560 71 Chez Reavie 28 $1,908,670 72 Troy Merritt 26 $1,906,304 73 Abraham Ancer 18 $1,777,504 74 Daniel Berger 12 $1,769,539 75 Taylor Moore 28 $1,751,237 76 Paul Casey 7 $1,740,282 77 Lanto Griffin 23 $1,717,566 78 Beau Hossler 23 $1,716,430 79 Hudson Swafford 21 $1,714,926 80 Joel Dahmen 26 $1,712,942 81 Russell Knox 28 $1,683,424 82 Brendon Todd 25 $1,659,052 83 John Huh 26 $1,631,948 84 Alex Smalley 30 $1,631,567 85 Wyndham Clark 30 $1,544,055 86 Matthew NeSmith 28 $1,539,142 87 Matthew Wolff 16 $1,485,181 88 Brandon Wu 26 $1,472,515 89 Justin Rose 18 $1,426,994 90 Lee Hodges 29 $1,377,251 91 Adam Long 28 $1,364,131 92 Kevin Streelman 27 $1,354,092 93 Doug Ghim 29 $1,347,458 94 Aaron Rai 28 $1,346,601 95 Adam Schenk 32 $1,339,523 96 Patrick Rodgers 27 $1,327,382 97 Brooks Koepka 16 $1,317,085 98 C.T. Pan 24 $1,313,259 99 Hayden Buckley 30 $1,303,036 100 Stephan Jaeger 31 $1,289,503

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek