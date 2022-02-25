Top 10 Countries With the Biggest Forex Reserves

NEWS ALERT February 24, 2022, 2:48 p.m. EST: The Russian central bank began selling foreign currency on the forex market for the first time since 2014 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble to all-time lows.

Foreign currency reserves are vital to a nation’s economic well-being. Without adequate reserves, a country may be unable to pay for critical imports, such as crude oil, or service its external debt. Inadequate reserves can also limit a central bank’s available responses in the event of an economic crisis.

Foreign currency reserves can also be used to control exchange rates, which in turn affects global trade. If a currency, whether fixed or floating, begins to deviate from its desired rate with a foreign currency, the central bank can buy and sell reserves as needed to restore the intended exchange rate.

Foreign currencies are not the only form of asset at a government’s disposal. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) defines foreign reserves as external assets that a country’s monetary authority can use to meet the balance of payments financing needs, affect exchange rates in currency exchange markets, and other related purposes. These assets can include gold, special drawing rights (SDRs), and reserve positions in the IMF. However, foreign currency is the most abundant asset in most foreign reserves, and most nations hold the vast majority of their foreign currency reserves in U.S. dollars, followed by euros and the Japanese yen.

Here are the 10 countries with the largest foreign currency reserve assets. All figures are as of December 2021 unless otherwise noted.