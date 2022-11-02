Tony-Winning Director Anna D. Shapiro Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Award-winnning director Anna D. Shapiro has signed with CAA for representation. CAA also will represent multimedia venture Highwire Media which includes principals Shapiro, Leelai Demoz, Ian Barford, and Brad Keywell.

Shapiro, who won the Tony for Best Direction in 2008 for Tracy Letts’ August: Osage County, most recently directed last season’s Broadway production of Letts’ Tony-nominated The Minutes. She was nominated for a Tony Award for her 2011 direction of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ The Motherf**ker With The Hat starring Chris Rock and Bobby Cannavale.

Among other credits, Shapiro directed the Broadway production of This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan; Fish in the Dark, written by and starring Larry David, and Of Mice and Men starring James Franco and Chris O’Dowd.

Shapiro led Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company as Artistic Director from 2014 to 2021.

Currently, she is developing and directing the planned Broadway musical The Devil Wears Prada, with music by Elton John, based on the 2006 film.

Highwire Media is an artist-first production company that is developing and producing projects across film, theater, and television. Last week The Hamden Journal reported exclusively that Highwire had set its initial slate, which includes projects from Emmy Award-winning actors and producers Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso) and Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tony Award-winning producer Greg Nobile (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), and writer Matthew-Lee Erlbach (Masters of Sex).