Tony Sirico, ‘The Sopranos’ Actor, Dies at 79

Tony Sirico, best known for his role as Paulie in The Sopranos, has died. He was 79.

Sirico passed away Friday at an assisted living facility in Ft. Lauderdale, according to his manager of 25 years Bob McGowan. No cause of death was revealed but Sirico had been suffering from dementia for the past couple years.

Sirico portrayed Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on the HBO series. His Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli paid tribute to Sirico on his Instagram writing, “It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known.”

He continued, “I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

Sirico is survived by a daughter and brother.

