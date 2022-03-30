Tony Rock says brother Chris Rock is still ‘waiting’ to hear from Will Smith directly after Oscars slap

Tony Rock is speaking out about his brother Chris Rock being on the receiving end of Will Smith’s tirade. (Photo: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Chris Rock’s younger brother is not satisfied with Will Smith’s apology for smacking his sibling during Sunday’s Oscars.

Tony Rock, who’s also an actor and comedian, takes fan questions on Tuesdays — and this week there were a lot more as a result of Chris being smacked and cursed out by the Best Actor winner during the awards show.

At the ceremony, presenter Chris made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith doing a G.I. Jane sequel, alluding to her shaved head. He apparently didn’t know she suffers from hair loss, alopecia, leading Will — who initially laughed at Chris’s barb — to storm the stage and smack Chris and then hurl F-bombs at him from his seat. Shortly after, Will won the Best Actor award and got a standing ovation, in a bizarre turn of events.

Tony, who played Uncle Ryan on Everybody Hates Chris, said he was feeling “foul” over the Oscars fiasco.

Asked if he approved of Will’s public apology on Monday, Tony replied, “No.”

He said Chris is still “waiting” to hear from Will directly — beyond merely being tagged in an Instagram apology.

And he said Sean “Diddy” Combs was lying when the mogul said Will and Chris made up after the show.

As for the Academy’s investigation into Will’s slap — and whether he thinks Will should lose his Academy Award over it — Tony said it was “not my call.”

He retweeted a comment of praise to Chris for how he handled the shocking moment.

He ended by encouraging people to watch the 2009 documentary Good Hair. Inspired by a question from his daughter, Chris made the film to explore the importance of hair in Black culture.

“Be sure to watch Good Hair since the narrative is now changed to all my bro does is disrespect women of color.”

Will issued a public apology Monday after slapping Chris during the Oscars telecast the night before. Chris hasn’t yet discussed it publicly, but he kicks off the Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022 on Wednesday in Boston — and it’s expected he will address it during the show.

Chris was photographed in Beantown ahead of his tonight’s performance, which is sold out. He kept his head down and lips sealed as paparazzi tried to ask him questions. He’ll be staying in the city through Friday.

Will’s mother and sister have weighed in on the slap as well.

The Academy is conducting a formal review of the incident, which is expected to take several weeks.