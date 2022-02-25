Tony Danza Joins 20th’s ‘Darby Harper Wants You To Know’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Danza has joined the cast of Darby Harper Wants You to Know adaptation. The project is a 20th Century Studios film for Hulu that just started production. The film also stars Riele Downs, Auli’i’ Cravalho , Asher Angel, Chosen Jacobs and Derek Luke.

The story follows Darby Harper, who after suffering a near-death experience as a child is granted the ability to see ghosts. To combat the existential boredom of high school, she runs a side business counseling local spirits in her spare time. When an unexpected occurrence happens between Darby and Capri, the most popular girl at her high school, Darby reluctantly agrees to help her and in the process learns how to fit in with the living world again.

Silas Howard is directing the pic which based on a script written by Wenonah Wilms and Becca Greene. Adam Saunders, Eddie Rubin and Mac Hendrickson of Footprint Features are producing. Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century Studios.

Danza has been very in demand lately, most recently starring in Netflix’s The Good Cop and has has the much buzzed about Who’s The Boss sequel in the works Sony TV. He also recently did a guest spot on CBS’ Blue Bloods and just wrapped a guest spot on Starz’ Power Book III: Raising Kanan. He is also back on the road with his hit live show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories, with many upcoming dates announced, including a two week run at the world famous Cafe Carlyle in NYC June 14-25.