Tony Boselli, Richard Seymour headline group

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has ended some lengthy waits for a few veterans of the selection process.

Offensive tackle Tony Boselli, defensive tackle Richard Seymour, safety LeRoy Butler, linebacker Sam Mills and defensive tackle Bryant Young were all revealed Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony as modern-era selections for the Hall of Fame’s 2022 class.

Cliff Branch was also picked as the senior candidate. Dick Vermeil joins in the coaching category, while Art McNally was selected as a contributor.

None of the three players who were named finalists in their first year of eligibility – wide receiver Andre Johnson, pass rusher DeMarcus Ware and returner Devin Hester – were selected.

Boselli made the cut in his sixth consecutive year as a finalist. The first draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995 went on to become a three-time All-Pro selection and a second-team honoree for the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1990s. He was the Houston Texans’ top pick in the 2002 expansion draft, but he spent his lone season with the team on injured reserve before retiring.

Picked in his fourth year as a finalist, Seymour was a foundational piece of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl-winning defenses of the 2000s, helping earn three titles for the team and being named to the All-Decade Team. The three-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection spent his final four seasons with the Oakland Raiders after being traded by the Patriots. Former Patriots teammate Tom Brady lobbied for his induction last year, calling Seymour “a cornerstone of the Patriots dynasty.”

New England Patriots’ Richard Seymour reacts after sacking New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre during the second quarter in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Butler, like Boselli, was in his 16th year of eligibility. Credited with inventing the iconic Lambeau Leap, the hard-hitting safety was a four-time All-Pro and helped the Green Bay Packers win a Super Bowl in the 1996 season. He was the only first-team member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team on offense or defense yet to be selected for the Hall of Fame.

Mills was selected in his 20th year of eligibility, which marked the last opportunity for him before he would have had to be considered by the senior committee. After starring in the USFL, the linebacker became an anchor of the New Orleans Saints’ defense from 1986-1994. Mills, who died in 2005 after a battle with intestinal cancer, then signed with the expansion Carolina Panthers, helping lead them to the NFC championship game in the franchise’s second season. He sparked the Panthers’ “Keep Pounding” mantra when, as an assistant coach in 2003, he gave the team that advice in a speech before a playoff game.

Young was a two-time finalist before his selection. A two-time All-Pro, he helped the 49ers win Super Bowl 29 in the 1994 season. He was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 1999 after notching 11 sacks upon return from a closed fracture of his tibia and fibula.

Vermeil led the St. Louis Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” to a Super Bowl victory in the 1999 season and also coached the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Vermeil is one of just six coaches to lead two different teams to the Super Bowl and compiled a 120-109 record in 15 seasons.

One of the most dynamic deep threats of his era, Branch averaged 17.3 yards per catch during his 14-year career with the Raiders. Branch, who died in 2019, won three Super Bowls and was named to three All-Pro teams.

McNally served an official for nine years before taking on a role as the NFL’s Supervisor of Officials and creating the first formal training program for training and evaluation of football officials. He becomes the first on-field official to be selected to the Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 class be enshrined on Aug. 6 in a ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pro Football Hall of Fame reveals 2022 class: Long waits answered