Tony Awards Winners List 2022 – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for updates Jesse Tyler Ferguson won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Take Me Out.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on CBS and Paramount+, is being hosted by Ariana DeBose.

The Hamden Journal will update this post as winners are announced. See below for nominees, and the creative arts winners announced during the Paramount+ pre-show The Tony Awards: Act One.

WINNERS LIST:

Best Featured Actor/Play

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

WINNERS ANNOUNCED DURING ‘ACT ONE’ PRE-SHOW

Best Choreography

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations

Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Best Sound Design of a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Six: The Musical Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bunny Christie, Company

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, MJ

NOMINEES

Featured Actress in a musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Direction of a play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Featured Actress in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, Clyde’s

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Book of a Musical

Girl From The North Country Conor McPherson

MJ Lynn Nottage

Mr. Saturday Night Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

Paradise Square Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

A Strange Loop Michael R. Jackson

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best play

Clyde’s

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

Lead Actor in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Lead Actress in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Lead Actor in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Lead Actress in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

A Strange Loop