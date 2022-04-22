Tony Award Nominations Announcement Delayed, Eligibility Extended – The Hamden Journal

The announcement of Tony Award nominations will be delayed by a week, and award eligibility extended by a week, due to what producers say are “the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks,” an apparent reference to the Covid uptick that has impacted some shows.

Nominations will now be announced on Monday, May 9, and eligibility for shows opening in the 2021-2022 season has been extended to Wednesday, May 4.

“Due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks, and in an effort to allow nominators to see Tony eligible shows, we have decided to extend the deadline for eligibility requirements. Therefore, the Tony Nominations will now take place on Monday, May 9th,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing.

Originally, the eligibility window was to have closed on April 28, with nominations announced May 3.

The Nominations announcement will take place on the Tony Awards official You Tube page at 9 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT on May 9.

MORE TO COME…