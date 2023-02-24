Toni Collette brings The Power to life in new trailer

Toni Collette stars in The Power. (Prime Video)

Toni Collette can be seen bringing Naomi Alderman’s bestselling novel The Power to life in a new trailer for the TV adaptation.

She stars as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez in Prime Video’s TV series of the novel by British author Alderman, which imagines a world where suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will.

Collette’s character can be heard saying in the trailer: “The world as we know it may never be the same.”

Scenes from the series show young women starting to realise the power they have at their fingertips, as one says: “I didn’t even realise that I was living in constant fear…I just feel like a hundred pounds lighter and a hundred times stronger…can you imagine growing up with that kind of power?”

While some characters celebrate their new abilities, others are shown forming armed groups and one scene shows Collette’s character at the site of a plane crash.

The trailer features Eddie Marsan as London gangster Bernie Monke and Ria Zmitrowicz as his daughter Roxy who joins the family firm with her new talents, but soon realises she holds the most power.

The series spans London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe as the power balance of the world begins to shift.

It also stars John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, and Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery.

Ria Zmitrowicz in Prime Video’s adaptation. (Prime Video)

Alderman first published The Power in 2016 and won the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2017 for her acclaimed work.

The Power has been adapted by the team behind hit series Chernobyl and will begin streaming on Prime Video on Friday, 31 March, dropping in weekly instalments until the series finale on 12 May.

Other anticipated shows coming to Prime Video this year include the second season of popular documentary Clarkson’s Farm, which reunites Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper for another series about their trials and tribulations at Diddly Squat Farm, launching on 10 February.