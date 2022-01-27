The Hamden Journal

Tonga struck by 6.2 magnitude earthquake

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 136.1 miles west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5 km, the USGS said. 

The quake follows the massive volcanic eruption in the same Pacific region on Jan. 15. Tonga officials issued a tsunami warning in wake of the eruption scientists described as the “loudest eruption since Krakatau in 1883.”

Tonga is still recovering from the volcanic aftermath. Emergency services transported clean water to the island last week.

