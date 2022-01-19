Tonga faces water, food crisis from volcanic eruption

Disaster-ridden Tonga is now facing a looming water and food crisis after the volcanic eruption and tsunami wiped out crops and polluted drinking sources for tens of thousands of people, officials said Wednesday.

Hundreds of homes in Tonga’s smaller outer islands were destroyed and at least three were killed after Saturday’s huge eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano triggered 49-foot tsunami waves.

The Red Cross said its teams on the ground in Tonga confirmed that saltwater from the tsunami and volcanic ash were polluting the drinking water.

“Securing access to safe drinking water is a critical immediate priority… as there is a mounting risk of diseases such as cholera and diarrhea,” Katie Greenwood, the Red Cross’ the head of delegation in the Pacific, said.

Fatafehi Fakafanua, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Tonga, told the Pacific Media Network that agriculture across the islands had also been “ruined” by the eruption and tsunami.

Volcanic ash covers most of Hunga Ha’apa after activity from the island’s volcano caused a tsunami with 49 foot tall waves. Cpl Vanessa Parker/New Zealand Ministry Of Defense/ZUMA Press Wire Service

According to Red Cross teams on the ground, the saltwater from the tsunami and volcanic ash were polluting the drinking water. HANDOUT/NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE/AFP via Getty Images

Air Movements personnel stack and secure pallets of disaster relief supplies to be sent to by Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 to Tonga. EPA/Dillon Robert Anderson/NZDF / HANDOUT

“It’s very sad to hear, so on top of the water that we need in Tonga, it seems that we’ll be facing a food shortage,” he said.

New Zealand said Tonga, one of the few countries to be free of COVID, had agreed to receive two of its ships — despite concerns about importing an outbreak that would exacerbate its crisis.

One of the ships, which is expected to arrive in three to four days, is carrying 250,000 liters of water and a desalination plant that has the capacity to produce 70,000 more liters per day.

Satellite images showing the island of Tongatapu island after the volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami. HANDOUT/Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery/AFP via Getty Images

HMNZS Aotearoa departs to provide disaster relief and assistance to Tonga after a volcanic eruption and tsunami, from Auckland, New Zealand on January 18, 2022. New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Communications have been down throughout Tonga since the eruption — making it difficult for international communities to gauge the destruction and find out what aid is needed.

Also hampering the aid efforts is the fact the volcano coated the main island with a thick layer of ash, which rendered the runway at Tonga’s Fua’amotu International Airport unusable.

Volunteers are in the process of sweeping the ash away to clear a path for aid planes to land.

Supplies intended as relief material are prepared to be sent to Tonga by the Australian Red Cross. Carolyn Varley/Australian Red Cross/Handout via REUTERS

Some officials are concerned that sending supplies to the island, which has been free of COVID-19, might lead to an infection which would cause more problems. Carolyn Varley/Australian Red Cross/Handout via REUTERS

A Tongan official said it might be possible for aid flights from New Zealand and Australia to begin on Thursday.

Australia has two flights ready to go with humanitarian supplies and telecommunications equipment.

With Post Wires