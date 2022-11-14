Tone setter: Big hit on Nick Chubb shows Browns that Dolphins aren’t ‘BS-ing today’

MIAMI GARDENS — Zach Sieler was “riding out his block” but knew something special happened.

“I heard the crowd go ‘oooo.’ “

Bradley Chubb, the newest member of the Dolphins defense, was similarly engaged and heard the collision. He soon would find out his cousin, Browns running back Nick Chubb, was on the business end of the hit.

What both players missed was linebacker Elandon Roberts slip in behind the defensive line, collide with the league’s second best running back, wrap him up and drop him quicker than you can say “first-place Miami Dolphins.”

Roberts popped up and gave a half-hearted flex. What wasn’t half-hearted was the hit and the tone it sent for the rest of the game.

“That’s what I was trying to do,” Roberts said after Miami’s 39-17 victory. “My mentality was set the tone. I’m not being arrogant or nothing but I’m a mike linebacker, I feel like one of the top run stoppers in the league. When a guy like Chubb and other guys that are great backs do what they do, I like to embrace that challenge.

“I think it lets him know these guys are here to play, I got to flip the switch. These jokers, they ain’t BS-ing today.”

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins sacks Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the first half of Sunday’s game.

That play occurred one drive after Cleveland took the opening kickoff 53 yards and quickly scored the game’s first touchdown.

The Browns then had four possessions the rest of the half starting with the Roberts smackdown. They ended with a fumble, turnover on downs, punt and time running out. Total yards for those four drives: 75.

“I feel like he started running the ball different after that one,” cornerback Xavien Howard said about Chubb.

Nick Chubb entered the NFL’s second-leading rusher

Cleveland’s lone touchdown the rest of the game came in the fourth quarter with the score 30-10. That was on a 33-yard Chubb run, which was more than half of his 63 for the game, which says all you need to know about Cleveland’s chances Sunday.

Chubb entered the game as the NFL’s second leading rusher with 105.1 yards per game and the Browns were third with 164.6 per game. But knowing Jacoby Brissett — the former Dwyer High standout whose time as the fill-in for the suspended Deshaun Watson soon will come to an end — isn’t going to beat you, the Dolphins could load up on Chubb.

“A big emphasis we have to stop the run game,” Roberts said.

The Browns finished with 112 total rushing yards.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Melvin Ingram (6) and Jaelan Phillips (15) during the second half of Sunday’s game.

Now this is the complementary football (two missed extra points by Jason Sanders notwithstanding) Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tried to force feed us a week ago when the defense allowed the Bears to score 32 points and quarterback Justin Fields to run for more yards in a regular season game than any NFL quarterback in the history of this game.

Dolphins defense back on track

The Dolphins’ defense has been maligned at times this year and at times it’s been deserved. Five times, opponents have scored at least 27 points but three of those were wins. And five times the defense has bowed up in the end to secure victory, most notably against the Ravens, Bills and Bears.

“When it’s crunch time, we make the plays we need to make,” Howard said.

No such heroics were needed Sunday.

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (6) celebrate a sack of Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Nov. 13, 2022.

“We probably played our most complete game today,” said Christian Wilkins, who had a sack.

The Dolphins had three sacks, 14 quarterback hits and seven passes defensed on just 35 Browns pass attempts.

Miami’s defense still has its challenges heading into the final two months of the season. Every team has injury issues as the season progresses and the Dolphins are no different, especially in the secondary. Byron Jones yet to have play, Nik Needham is lost for the year, Howard has dealt with a groin injury most of the season.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen (27) leaves the field with an injury during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Nov. 13, 2022.

Sunday, two more defensive players were helped off the field never to return, end Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Keon Crossen. Ogbah is out for the season with torn triceps.

The bye week could not come at a better time.

“It’s the middle part of the season,” Roberts said. “With the bye week, we’ll go back and get on the nitty gritty on how we can improve.”

Nick Chubb must be thinking it can’t get much better.

Tom D’Angelo is a sports columnist for The Palm Beach Post. He can be reached at [email protected]

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Browns’ Nick Chubb ‘started running ball different’ after big Dolphins hit