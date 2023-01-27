‘Tomb Raider’ TV-Film Universe From Phoebe Waller-Bridge In Works – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED: Amazon Studios has tapped Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write a TV series as part of a potential Tomb Raider universe that would span television, film and games. According to sources, the TV series is in the works from the prolific Waller-Bridge, creator of Fleabag and Killing Eve and writer on No Time To Die and Solo: A Star Wars Story, and she also could be involved in the potential movie. Dmitri Johnson from dj2, who had secured the rights to the IP, is overseeing the development of the franchise and producing.

The projects are part of a Tomb Raider multi-platform universe Amazon has been putting together, which also includes games; Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics announced a couple of weeks ago an agreement to develop a new Tomb Raider single-player game.

It is an approach Amazon has been taking more and more often. Amazon Studios last month acquired global rights to the Warhammer 40,000 game from Games Workshop for Henry Cavill to star in and executive produce the franchise in a universe encompassing TV series, film and likely games and animation.

On the Tomb Raider TV series, which The Hamden Journal has been following for several weeks as it made its ways through the dealmaking process, Waller-Bridge is teaming with Amazon Studios’ former Head of Comedy Ryan Andolina and Amanda Greenblatt, most recently Head Of First-Look and Overall Deals. As The Hamden Journal reported in December, the duo left their posts to launch a production company together based at Amazon Studios. Andolina has had a close relationship with Waller-Bridge, and there has been speculation about the Emmy winner partnering with the producing duo, formally or informally. Legendary also is said to be involved as rights holders; the company also is behind an anime Tomb Raider series at Netflix.

For Waller-Bridge, Tomb Raider falls under her overall deal with Amazon Studios, which he recently re-upped.

This marks Tomb Raider‘s return to the MGM family. The studio held rights to produce the film franchise, which has spawned three movies, until last year when Graham King’s GK Films took the property out in the marketplace. MGM is now owned by Amazon; Interestingly, it is Amazon Studios and not MGM handling the proposed Tomb Raider film-TV universe.

Angelina Jolie kicked off the film series in 2001 with Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, spawning a sequel two years later, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, both via Paramount. Alicia Vikander took on the role for the Roar Uthaug-directed 2018 reboot distributed by Warner Bros.

A sequel to that movie had been in the works at MGM since 2019 with Vikander. Plans for that film, which had a March 2021 release date, were derailed by the pandemic and other factors.

The action-adventure game was a massive hit following its 1996 debut, spawning multiple sequel games and eventually the Jolie-starring movie adaptations.