Tom Welling Joins ‘The Winchesters’ CW’s ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Series – The Hamden Journal

Smallville alum Tom Welling has joined the cast of the CW’s drama series The Winchesters, from the Supernatural trio of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The news was announced today by The Winchesters producers and cast at New York Comic Con, with Welling making a surprise appearance. The Winchesters premieres Tuesday, October 11 on the CW.

Written and executive produced by Thompson, The Winchesters is a prequel to the CW’s long-running Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (voiced by Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world.

Welling will recur as Samuel Campbell, originally played by Mitch Pileggi in Supernatural, Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) dad and the patriarch of the Campbell Hunting family. Samuel taught Mary everything he knows. Gruff and pragmatic, he’s a veteran Hunter who prefers actions over words—and it’s always his way or the highway. But when Samuel teams up with Mary and her friends to save the world, he won’t only have to defeat the most dangerous monster he’s ever faced—he’ll also have to mend his broken relationship with his daughter. Welling will make his first appearance as Samuel Campbell in episode seven.

Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their banner Chaos Machine Productions, as part of their overall deal with WBTV. Chaos Machine produces in association with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios. Glen Winter serves as executive producer and pilot director. David H. Goodman and John Showalter serve as executive producers.

“When we were discussing casting the iconic character of Samuel Campbell, everyone felt it had to be someone who could step into the role and provide instant gravitas and history,” said executive producer and showrunner Robbie Thompson. “Jensen and Danneel brought up the idea of Tom Welling and the second his name was mentioned we all knew he was the perfect person for the part. Tom is a fantastic actor and wonderful human, and we are so excited to be welcoming him to The Winchesters and the Supernatural Family.”

Welling became internationally known for playing Clark Kent on the hit television series Smallville. He was the only actor in the series that appeared in all 217 episodes, making him the longest-running, live-action actor in history to play Superman. In addition to starring in the show, Welling also directed seven episodes of the series. His other television credits include roles in Batwoman, Undeclared, Judging Amy, Lucifer, and he served as an executive producer on Hellcats starring Aly Michalka and Ashley Tisdale. Welling can next be seen starring in The CW’s new drama series Professionals and he has also signed on to star in Deep Six, an action-thriller from writer-director Scott Windhauser. Welling is represented by The Gersh Agency and Artist International Group.