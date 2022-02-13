Tom Thibodeau speaks on Knicks’ toughness after collapse against Trail Blazers

Tom Thibodeau claps grey quarter zip vs Blazers

The Knicks led the Portland Trail Blazers by 23 points with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter, and went into the fourth up by 15 points. The Blazers went on to outscore the Knicks 35-11 in the fourth to win the game 112-103.

After the disappointing loss, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters about what happened on Saturday evening.

“We got the big lead in the third, didn’t close the third, gave them easy buckets, they had momentum going into the fourth and then we struggled in the fourth,” Thibodeau said.

The Knicks finished their five-game road trip with a 1-4 record, as Thibs was asked if that had anything to do with the fourth quarter collapse.

“No, we just gotta find a way to get that done,” Thibodeau said. “That’s what toughness is about. That’s why competitiveness, toughness, all that matters, discipline. Sometimes it’s in your favor, sometimes it’s not. Everyone goes through long road trips, it’s part of it. 35-11 in the fourth quarter, 48 percent, and then badly out rebounded, it’s going to be hard to win that game.”

Thibs reiterated the importance of the toughness that the Knicks need to have to win challenging games. He said that the team has to play together on both ends of the court, and that “no matter what, just keep going.”

“It’s how you define the toughness,” Thibodeau said. “The toughness is you’re on the road a long time, maybe there is some fatigue, but to still have the ability to do all the things that are necessary, even though you may not be feeling your best, but we’re counting on each other to get the job done. It’s five guys tied together on offense, and five guys tied together on defense. If one guy is choosing not to do, even if it’s not going his way, then it’s going to hurt the group.

“That’s why you have to keep going, no matter what, just keep going. And then everyone has the responsibility of protecting the basket. That’s the number one thing in defensive transition, protect the basket first. So if we don’t protect the basket, you got a big lead, the only way they can make it up is if you give them easy baskets and you give them open threes.”

Rookie Quentin Grimes scored 20 points in 37 minutes of action, going 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. He had 14 of his 20 points in the third quarter, catching fire from three-point land, but didn’t even get a shot attempt in the fourth. Thibs then touched on how the Knicks needed to adjust late in the game.

“Well the game’s going to tell you, they loaded up, they’re double teaming, then we got to hit the open man. That’s probably the big thing,” Thibodeau said.