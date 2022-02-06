Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle discuss blowing 21-point lead to Lakers: ‘We can’t do that’

Julius Randle and Tom Thibodeau closeup

On paper, the Lakers are simply one of the most talented teams of all time. Right before Saturday’s game, the Knicks found out that LeBron James was active, too.

So looking at the box score, maybe it’s nice to see the Knicks hang tough with Los Angeles, especially when James and Anthony Davis put up the numbers they did on Saturday.

But when you see that the Knicks were up 21 points with 2:35 left in the first half against those Lakers, it’s troubling, and head coach Tom Thibodeau says it’s unacceptable.

“I thought we had a really great first half, because we got stops, and it got us in transition, and we got some easy scores, and we shared the ball. That part was really good. Then we got bogged down in the third quarter, and we missed some shots, and we let that take away from other parts of the game, and we can’t do that,” he said to reporters after Saturday’s 122-115 loss out west.

The Knicks were unconscious early on – they were 6-for-10 from downtown in the first quarter, and their 71 first-half points were their most in a half all season long.

But the second half was putrid – they made just 15 of their final 50 shots of the game. That, coupled with rough half court defense (they got outscored by Malik Monk alone in the third quarter, 18-13), led to the disappointing loss.

“You’re not going to it for 48 minutes, score at that pace,” Thibodeau said. “You want to make sure you’re taking the right shots. I liked the way we played. It started with the defense, and then getting the ball up the floor quickly, and then once we were in the half court, just continuing to move it quickly…

“There were a lot of times where we had good initial defense, and then we didn’t finish it off. There wasn’t a second, third, fourth effort, and to be a great defensive team, you have to do that. … You’re going against LeBron, you’re going against Davis, Monk had a good game, [Russell] Westbrook’s gonna be in the paint, it puts a lot of pressure on you, and everyone’s gotta be tied together.”

It was a tough pill to swallow, but Julius Randle thinks the Knicks can keep up such a start the next time they take the court.

“I just think if we play fast how we did, compete like we did, especially in the first half, I feel like we can win and beat anybody,” Randle said after he played one of his best games of the year. “It’s just about sustaining that. Too many mistakes in our half court defense in the second half. I’ll take the blame for that, but we just gotta be better, clean up little mistakes, and just try to build…

“I think the bigger thing was our pace of play. We’ve been trying to adjust all day, me specifically, how teams are guarding me, how trams are guarding RJ [Barrett], and I think the bigger thing is just trying to make the game easy, get out, get some points in transition, and just play faster.”

Thibs and Randle on Barrett’s career night

Randle dropped 32 points, grabbed 16 rebounds, and dished out seven assists, but Barrett might have played his best game as a Knick.

Not only did he have the task of going against James on both ends of the floor, but he packaged that with a career-high 36 points while being on the court for a career-high 49 minutes.

Barrett had cooled off a bit after his 21-point first half, but he scored the Knicks’ final five points to send the game into overtime with a poster on Davis and Westbrook, followed by a game-tying three with 8.1 seconds left in regulation.

“That’s who he is. He’s made for big moments like that,” Randle said on Barrett’s game-tying three.

As for guarding James…

“Anybody who’s going to take that challenge, it tells you what they’re about,” said Randle. “It’s not an easy task, especially what that man is doing at 37 years old. It’s crazy. He took the challenge on both ends of the floor, and he was really good today.”

Thibodeau praised the 21-year-old, as well.

“I just think in general, the way he’s played, he’s really, the last five or six weeks, he’s really playing well, and I think there’s still a lot of room for growth for him,” he said. “But when he’s attacking, he’s getting downhill and he’s shooting the ball, he had a tough assignment defensively, he’s taking on the challenge, it takes a lot out of you to guard the way he has to guard and to exert what he has to exert offensively, but that’s what he’s capable of. So continuing to work, there’s obviously things he can do better, and we don’t want him to be satisfied. We want him to continue to work…

“The thing you like about RJ is his mindset. He’s not an overly emotional guy. There’s a lot of time you can defend LeBron great, and he still has the ability to raise up and make a shot. … To come back, and you gotta do it again and again and again. With a guy like that, you want to make him work. Sometimes, he still can make, but I think RJ’s grown quite a bit.”