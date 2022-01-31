Tom Thibodeau having trouble getting Julius Randle to play with selflessness

According to an NBA source, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has admitted to associates he’s had more trouble getting Randle to play with a selflessness this season than during last season.

Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Just my opinion: the entire Knick organization – from Leon Rose & William Wesley on down – needs to find the answers to some important questions about Julius Randle over the next few days: pic.twitter.com/1rLdijp0v0 – 5:14 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Worst guys for assist per potential assist (among top 50 in potential assist):

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 0.43

Anthony Edwards – 0.44

Jayson Tatum – 0.46

Jrue Holiday – 0.46

Ricky Rubio – 0.47

Julius Randle – 0.48

LeBron James – 0.49

DeMar DeRozan – 0.49

Fred VanVleet – 0.49 – 3:40 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Worst eFG% on wide-open FGAs this season (min 80 FGA):

Julius Randle- 37.2 (!)

Josh Giddey- 37.4

Chimezie Metu- 38.4

Giannis- 39.8

Isaac Okoro- 40.0

Davion Mitchell- 40.3

Dennis Schroder- 40.6

Chuma Okeke- 42.7

Darius Bazley- 44.4

Jae’Sean Tate- 44.6

De’Anthony Melton- 44.8 – 3:13 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Again, it’s not just the poor play from Julius Randle that has infuriated Knicks fans.

Watch this clip from last night.

Randle sees Obi Toppin fall to the floor but refuses to help him up.

Can’t talk about being a leader and then act like that…

pic.twitter.com/RsXQ7YE6Ye – 10:01 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Julius Randle insists he won’t bail on his commitment to the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:01 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Bucks 123, Knicks 108.

Knicks fall to 23-27 on the season, now 12th in the Eastern Conference.

• Fournier 25-7-3

• Barrett 23-4-3

• Randle 9-11-3

• Antetokounmpo 38-13-5

• Holiday 24-5-10 – 12:44 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Julius Randle is more likely to score fewer than 10 points (7) than more than 30 points (5) this season.

He has more digits on his new contract (9) than games with better than 50 FG% (6) this season. pic.twitter.com/CdvHArcxnf – 12:42 AM

Story continues

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Julius Randle scored his first basket of the game at the 1:58 mark of the first half – #Bucks lead 64-58. – 11:13 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Julius this morning on Giannis: “It’s always a challenge. It’s always something I look forward to, and I’m excited to challenge myself.” First quarter: Giannis 5-for-5, 13 points. Randle 0-for-2, 0. – 10:46 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Bucks lead the Knicks 39-30.

• Fournier 8 pts

• Walker 6 pts

• Randle 0-4-2

• Antetokounmpo 13-3-2

• Holiday 8 pts, 4 asts – 10:44 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Julius Randle is 0-for-2 with four rebounds for the #Knicks and he played the entire quarter. – 10:43 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau says he’s rolling with the same starting lineup today against the Bucks:

Kemba Walker

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson – 8:35 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

As he and the team struggle, Julius Randle insists he won’t bail on his commitment to the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:26 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks fan says Julius Randle had him ejected in Miami for light heckling: ‘You know you’re -34 right now, right?’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:18 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Despite struggles Randle insists he won’t bail on commitment to Knicks

Randle said he wouldn’t change his decision to sign a four-year contract extension and is still committed to bringing a title to New York. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 3:26 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

“I still wanna see this thing through. I still wanna be a part of helping trying to bring a championship to the Knicks.”

Julius Randle is trekking through a gloomy month, but he’s not counting himself or the Knicks out.

Story: https://t.co/qZV9NYTVEu pic.twitter.com/qIBX9AF5VL – 3:05 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Julius Randle insists he won’t bail on his commitment to the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:53 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

We talked Knicks, Julius Randle, trade deadline, Tom Thibodeau, some Knicks’ reaction to Kemba Walker benching, James Harden and more on The Putback with @Stefan Bondy, @AshNicoleMoss and @CWilliamson44. Full show: https://t.co/40FXTZHxMU pic.twitter.com/Oygr4wncX5 – 1:02 PM

More on this storyline

Some in the organization believe Randle’s signing the $117 million contract extension has made him feel he’s got to do more scoring to live up to the pact. -via New York Post / January 31, 2022

The Knicks encouraged Randle to write his apology on Instagram (likely written by his Creative Artists Agency team) after he told fans to “shut the f–k up’’ after the Jan. 6 victory over the Celtics. But Randle has refused to elaborate on it with the media, against which he seemed to declare war for negative coverage of his season. -via New York Post / January 16, 2022

New York Knicks star Julius Randle had no interest in talking any further about his decision to tell Madison Square Garden fans to “shut the f— up” last week. “I’ve already addressed it,” Randle said Tuesday afternoon, when asked where he hopes his relationship with the fans will go from here in the wake of giving the crowd at MSG a thumbs-down gesture during last Thursday’s win over the Boston Celtics, later saying the message from that was to “shut the f— up” and then apologizing in a lengthy Instagram post Friday. -via ESPN / January 12, 2022