Tom Thibodeau didn’t want Cam Reddish?

Word around the league is when Knicks president Leon Rose moved to strike a deal with Atlanta on Jan. 15, the head coach wasn’t all-in on the move. “From my understanding, Thibs didn’t want him and they did it anyway,’’ said an NBA source who has been in contact with Knicks brass.

Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

All Cam Reddish is doing right now is going to shootarounds and listening to Benny the Butcher albums…why would we trade a first if our coach wasn’t gonna put him into the game – 12:02 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Connected with @John Hollinger to discuss ALL THINGS KNICKS approaching the deadline, including:

• Could they make a move?

• Evaluating the young guys

• Fournier’s future

• Randle’s production

• Cam Reddish

And more…

Story: https://t.co/hmOTwiaAGM pic.twitter.com/AMC6xqiiRw – 12:46 PM

That would seem an interesting tidbit considering the trade deadline is Thursday and team brass, according to a source, has looked to clear out a player to open space for Reddish. -via New York Post / February 7, 2022

Jake Fischer: I think there’s intel out there about that maybe Tom Thibodeau wasn’t necessarily gung ho about bringing in Cam Reddish. -via Spotify / February 3, 2022

Last week, the Atlanta Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish, and a first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, according to sources. However, the talks stopped after Harris’ name was brought into the deal. “There’s no way that kind of deal is going to happen,” a source said. “There’s maybe one [team] on a stretch that can take back Tobias. But I just think it’s a long shot.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 24, 2022