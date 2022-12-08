Tom Stoppard’s ‘Leopoldstadt’ Get Four-Month Broadway Extension – The Hamden Journal

Leopoldstadt, the critically acclaimed hit Broadway play, will run nearly four months longer than initially planned: Producers announced today the the show will run through July 2, 2023, at the Longacre Theatre; Leopoldstadt had previously been selling tickets only until March.

In a Broadway fall season that has seen a clear and wide divide between new productions that find their audiences and those that don’t, Leopoldstadt is firmly in the former category, along with & Juliet , A Beautiful Noise and The Piano Lesson, while Gabriel Byrne’s Walking With Ghosts and, most recently, KPOP are among the recent Broadway productions that posted closing notices shortly after opening.

Leopoldstadt lead producers Sonia Friedman Productions and Roy Furman announced the extension today, ascribing the lengthier run to “popular demand.” At the box office last week, Leopoldstadt grossed $1,087,164, filling 81% of seats at the Longacre with a healthy $155 average ticket price.

Stoppard’s play opened on October 2 to excellent reviews. Set in Vienna throughout the 20th Century, Leopoldstadt follows a mostly Jewish family over the span of more than 50 years as their home, their city and the world undergo historic changes.