Tom Papa Sets Second Netflix Comedy Special – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Papa is taking his stand up back to Netflix.

The comedian has set his second Netflix special – Tom Papa: What A Day! The show, which was filmed this fall at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, will premiere on December 12.

The special will see Papa share the highs and lows of parenting, his reliance on modern technology, rescuing his pet pug, and how his marriage has evolved over time.

It is directed by Greg Jacobs and exec produced by Papa, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson.

It is Papa’s second Netflix special after You’re Doing Great!, which premiered at the beginning of 2020. Papa’s other specials have included Live In New York and Freaked Out, both directed by Rob Zombie.

Papa also hosts a radio show with Fortune Feimster – What A Joke with Papa and Fortune – on Netflix Is A Joke Radio on Sirius XM.

It comes ahead of the publication of his third book, We’re All In This Together…..So Make Some Room, which will be released on June 6 2023 from St. Martin’s Press. It is a complication of comedic essays that “aim to unite us through our stupidity”.

His other books include You’re Doing Great! – And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, which was the follow-up to Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas.

Papa is also a podcast host of Breaking Bread and as an actor has recently wrapped on the Untitled Nike film project, a Ben Affleck and Matt Damon film where Papa can be seen portraying the role of Stu Inman alongside Viola Davis and Jason Bateman.

Other credits include hosting NBC reality series The Marriage Ref and CBS’ The New Adventures of Old Christine with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.