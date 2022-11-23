Tom Mars reacts to charges filed against MSU players

Earlier today the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office annouced seven charges, including one felony, for the assaults of Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows in the Michigan tunnel following the game against Michigan State. READ: Maize&BlueReview – Charges filed for Michigan State players involved in tunnel assault (rivals.com) Maize and Blue Review reached out to Attorney Tom Mars for comment. Mars has been retained by Green and his family to represent them has they pursue all legal options following the assault of Gemon.

Based on the known evidence, I’m not at all surprised by the prosecutor’s decision. As most college football fans should know, you have to trust the process. — Attorney Tom Mars

In a previous statement closely following the incident Mars stated, “When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won’t suffice.” Mars was the first to inform the public of the injuries Gemon Green suffered, including a concussion. Continue to follow Maize and Blue Review for updates.