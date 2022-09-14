Tom House recalls bold question Bill Belichick asked him about Tom Brady

Tom House recalls bold question Belichick once asked him about Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you want a sense for how Bill Belichick operates as a head coach and talent evaluator, Tom House has a story for you.

A former major league pitcher, House worked extensively with Tom Brady as the New England Patriots quarterback’s throwing coach, helping Brady thrive at an advanced age by preaching proper throwing mechanics in addition to quality nutrition and sleep habits.

House clearly had plenty of success with Brady, who’s still at the top of his game at age 45. But Belichick sets a pretty high bar.

Curran: Kendrick Bourne’s lack of role isn’t going unnoticed by Kraft

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, House recalled a time when Belichick summoned him and Brady into his office after the two had finished a throwing session.

“Belichick called us in and said, ‘OK, tell me why I shouldn’t trade Tom Brady.’ I think at this time Tom was 37 or 36,” House said. “And I just said, ‘Well the research shows that if Tom does the things that he’s supposed to do … there’s no reason he shouldn’t play until he’s 45.”

So, Belichick really asked House to convince him why he should keep the greatest quarterback of all time?

Looking back, that seems like an audacious question: Brady won three more Super Bowls in New England after turning 37 at the start of the 2014 season, won an NFL MVP award in 2017 and earned a seventh ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Why would Belichick even entertain the idea of trading his franchise QB?

But you could also view Belichick’s question as a motivational tactic for Brady. The fiercely competitive QB had a relative down year in 2013, posting his lowest passer rating (87.3) since the 2003 season. So, if this conversation happened after that 2013 campaign, maybe this Belichick’s way of adding to the massive chip on Brady’s shoulder.

If that’s the case, it clearly worked — perhaps too well. Brady’s stellar play through the late 2010s forced the Patriots to trade 2014 draft pick Jimmy Garoppolo, and after the 2019 season, Brady decided his time was up in New England and took his talents to Tampa Bay in free agency.

Even if this season is Brady’s last, the QB certainly proved House right as he enters his age-45 season as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.