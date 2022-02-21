Mark Wahlberg stars as Victor “Sully” Sullivan and Tom Holland is Nathan Drake in Colu

Clay Enos Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in Uncharted (2022)

Tom Holland is blowing up the box office!

The actor just marked his second top movie in a row with Uncharted, which made $44.1 million domestically over the weekend, according to IMDb’s Box Office Mojo.

As of Monday, gross domestic sales for the film were sitting at $51 million, with an international total of $88 million — for a total of $139 million worldwide, Box Office Mojo reports.

The action-adventure’s impressing opening comes on the heels of Holland’s latest Marvel Cinematic Universe offering Spider-Man: No Way Home which, in December, became the first film to make $1 billion at the box office worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Last week, No Way Home also hit another major money milestone: It became the third-highest-grossing movie domestically of all time (not adjusted for inflation), surpassing Avatar. It is still performing at the box office, bringing in the third highest total domestically over the past weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Based on the popular video game series, Uncharted stars Holland as Nathan “Nate” Drake and Mark Walhberg as Victor Sullivan as they search for treasure and Drake’s brother, Sam. The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published earlier this month, the 25-year-old actor cited his most memorable day of filming as the one where he got hit by a car more than a dozen times.

Summing up the scene as “pretty impressive” and “a lot of fun,” Holland told THR it was “very painful, but very rewarding.”

“It’s a pretty cool thing when someone says, ‘How was your day today?’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, I got hit by a car 17 times.’ And people are like, ‘Wait, what?,’ ” he said. “So for me, that was a very proud moment, and I think it’s one of the best stunts in the movie.”

Holland and Wahlberg, 50, recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, where Holland spoke about tending bar incognito to prep for his role in Uncharted.

“I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it’s a nice little set piece in the movie,” he said.

While Holland enjoyed his new undercover gig, he said it didn’t last for long. “As word spread around town, and people started figuring out that ‘apparently Tom Holland’s bartending at this bar,’ then the general manager started figuring it out,” he said. “And then eventually I sort of got kicked out.”

Despite that, the Cherry star said, “I have been back to the bar, but it’s a little bit of a rocky relationship at the minute. I’ve been giving them a lot of press though. So they just shut up and let me back.”