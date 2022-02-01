Tom Holland admits he was ‘very nervous’ to be joined by fellow Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in ‘No Way Home’

From left: Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 2, Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Photo: Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures)

Warning: Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers ahead (obviously).

Tom Holland not only had to contend to keeping the biggest secret of his continually burgeoning young career, he also had to deal with the nerves.

The 25-year-old actor admits he was “very nervous” to be joined by former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in December’s box office-saving mega-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“To be honest mate, I was really nervous. Playing Spider-Man is quite a unique experience, one that can be slightly alienating, where there’s only three of us who have ever done it,” Holland tells us in a new interview promoting his latest actioner, Uncharted, alongside co-star Mark Wahlberg (watch above). “And when they were coming in I was nervous that there was going to be this sense of ownership over the character.”

Instead, it was a bonding experience for Maguire (who played Peter Parker in the original Spider-Man trilogy from 2002-2007), Garfield (who assumed the mantle for two films in 2012 and 2014) and Holland (who rebooted the role in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and has been our acting Spidey since).

It’s a good thing they got along. No Way Home was long-rumored to feature cameos from the other two Spideys as the multiverse opens up in the film (even as Holland and Garfield did everything they could to deny it in the lead-up to the film’s release), but not even the most starry-eyed fan could have imagined just how much screen time Maguire and Garfield would get. These weren’t just cameos: They’re in the majority of the third act as the Peters band together to cure a small army of invading multiverse villains of their fatal flaws and boot them safely back into to their proper dimensions.

“Something that was so nice was that we really shared it amongst ourselves,” Holland continues. “We were really a team. All we wanted to do was elevate each other in any way that we could. And for me, the more, the merrier. Every time I was turning the page I was hoping that they were in it and they were until the very end. So I was delighted to share the screen with them.”

No Way Home has had fans recognizing and applauding the camaraderie and unity among our trio of Peter Parkers… but that won’t stop Wahlberg from weighing in with his favorite Spider-Man. And you can probably guess whom that is.

“I could tell you for a fact, the first time I met Tom I met him at The Graham Norton Show and I told him he was by far the best Spider-Man,” Wahlberg says. “And I said that then and I’m saying it now. So they had to come and pay respects to Tom, who’s elevating it a lot.”

Uncharted opens Friday, Feb. 18 in theaters.

