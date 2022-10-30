Tom Hanks Takes On New Pixar Role, Reprises David S. Pumpkins – The Hamden Journal

It has become a Saturday Night Live tradition for 10-time host Tom Hanks to appear in the sketch comedy series’ Halloween episodes. He did it again this year as his popular character David S. Pumpkins (You can watch the video of the prison ride sketch with Pumpkins below).

Hanks also made a cameo at the end of skit set at an AA meeting. During the meeting, group member Jesse, played by SNL host and musical guest Jack Harlow, uses his turn to pitch “the perfect idea for a Pixar movie” about “lost luggage trying to find its way home.”

Jesse even brought with him concept art for the main characters, a regular, everyday suitcase, a briefcase guy who is a little uptight (to be played by Jason Bateman) and a gym bag whose name is Jim.

The group starts brainstorming ideas for other characters, including a Minion-type neck pillow and a fancy French bag, Pierre, as well as storylines. They even come up with a song because “all these movies have a big song they sing at the Oscars.” Its main refrain is “You gotta pack yourself with love.”

The group’s moderator, played by Bowen Yang, then asks, “Who is going to play our main suitcase, our everyman, our Woody?”

Enter Hanks, who plays Woody in Pixar’s blockbuster Toy Story animated franchise. He says, peeking through the door, “Is this AA? I’m Tom H. I’m here to research a role, and I may be an alcoholic.”

He is then asked by Jesse, “If you were a suitcase, what would your catch phrase be?”

Hanks obliges and is hired. You can see his catch phrase and the rest of the sketch above.