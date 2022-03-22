Tom Hanks photobombs a bride’s wedding photos

Tom Hanks photobombed a bride while she was taking wedding pictures with her bridesmaids in downtown Pittsburgh.

The Oscar-winning actor – who’s in Pittsburgh shooting a movie adaptation of A Man Called Ove – approached the bride, Grace Gwaltney, asking if he could jump in on her photoshoot. His wife, Rita Wilson, also joined the fun.

“When it first happened we were all confused and it didn’t click for a second. Most of us stared quietly for a second. Then we all erupted in screams,” the photographer, Rachel Rowland, told Newsweek.

Further recounting the moment, she added: “You always have all of these plans and ideas for when you meet a celebrity and then when you do – especially national treasure Tom Hanks – you really become mush.”

Not only did Hanks pose for the photos, but Rowland said he also assisted in making sure everyone was in the pictures.

“He was exactly as you would assume him to be: joyful, funny, loud and kind,” Rowland said.

Gwaltney spoke with WTAE-TV Pittsburg, describing the whole encounter as “crazy”, adding that she “immediately froze” and didn’t know what to do when he introduced himself.

Grace Gwaltney wedding photos featuring Tom Hanks (Photo by Rachel Rowland/WWW.RACHELROWLAND.COM)

“He was talking in my ear, and I was thinking of Toy Story,” Gwaltney said.

This isn’t the first time the actor has inserted himself into wedding day photos. On 24 September 2016, Hanks shared a photo on Twitter he had taken with a bride and groom whose wedding he crashed in Central Park.

Later in 2021, he posed with two brides on their wedding day in Santa Monica.

Hanks can next be seen in the Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, scheduled for release on 24 June, and a live-action version of Pinocchio out in September.