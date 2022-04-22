Tom Grennan victim of ‘unprovoked attack’ in New York

Tom Grennan has been attacked in New York. (Getty Images)

Tom Grennan has been the victim of an “unprovoked attack and robbery” while on tour in New York.

In a statement posted to the singer’s social media, it said that Grennan was still in hospital recovering from the attack.

The statement read: “In the early hours of this morning after Tom’s New York show he was the victim of an unprovoked attack and robbery outside a bar in Manhattan.

“Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured Ear, torn Ear-Drum and issue with his previously fractured jaw.

“Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with touring.”

Grennan also confirmed that he will be postponing a tour date in Washington while he recovers from his injuries.

The Remind Me singer’s management said that the date will be rescheduled and thanked fans for their patience.

Grennan received a great deal of support on social media. TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal tweeted “Get well soon mate” while DJ MistaJam wrote “Sending love bro”.

Tom Grennan is currently touring the US. (WireImage)

Comedian Jason Manford also tweeted: “Sending love to Tom Grennan, get well soon and hope the a*******s are caught and prosecuted.”

Singer Liam Bailey also posted his support for Grennan: “Love you brother.”

Grennan originally had a breakthrough when collaborating with Chase & Status on their single All Goes Wrong which was later used as the theme song for Sky TV show Bulletproof.

Celebrity pals offered the singer support. (Getty Images for BAUER)

He has since been nominated for two Brit Awards including British Song of the Year in 2021 but lost out to Adele’s Easy on Me.

Last year, Grennan scored his first UK Number One album with his second studio album, Evering Road.

The album spawned the hits By Your Side and Don’t Break the Heart and received critical acclaim.

