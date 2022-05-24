Tom Cruise torments James Corden with fighter jet aerial stunt

On Monday night, took to training school, which ended up being super awesome and totally hilarious. Before airing the clip, Corden prefaced it by saying everything “is completely real” and he “was completely terrified.”

At 4:56am at the Burbank Airport, Cruise picked up Corden in a private plane, where Cruise himself flew them to the desert. Some might remember the last time Cruise was on the in 2018, when he forced Corden to go skydiving. Now, Cruise is promoting his highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel, , so it was only fitting that this time around they stay in the plane, but with Cruise as the pilot.

“You’re not a pilot, you’re an actor,” a skeptical Corden pointed out.

“With all due respect, you played a lawyer in A Few Good Men, I wouldn’t want you to represent me in court, okay? I’m gonna go up in a 75-year-old plane with somebody who is not a pilot,” asked Corden before he took off running in the opposite direction.

Eventually, Cruise got Corden strapped in, where he warned him that, should the engine catch fire, he would “get rid of the canopy, pitch the nose up 45 degrees and then go inverted” and ultimately “dump” Corden out of the airplane. Understandably, the late night host was petrified.

Corden had a tough time with that first flight, even feeling a little sick when he finally got back on stable ground. So you could imagine his reaction when Cruise pointed to a modern fighter jet fit for warfare, and told him they would be going up in that plane next.

However, after some Top Gun training, a little bit of singing, and even a conga line that included a small model airplane, Corden was strapped in and on the highway to the danger zone.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Tom Cruise flight without Maverick going inverted, which he proceeded to do after telling Corden he would “just fly straight.”

“I love you and I hate you at the same time. That was absolutely outrageous,” said Corden.

Back in the studio, Corden admitted that 24 hours before filming the segment, he emailed Cruise saying that he got cold feet and needed to back out. Fortunately, Cruise would not accept that, and called up the host saying, “It’s going to be okay. I would never do anything to put you in danger. And I promise you if you do this I think it will be a day you will never, ever forget.”

In the end, Corden told Cruise, “I am so thrilled that you convinced me to do it,” as they embraced each other in a hug.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.

