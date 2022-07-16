Tom Cruise Grabs Dinner with Salma Hayek and Her Husband François-Henri Pinault in London

London, UNITED KINGDOM – *EXCLUSIVE* Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek & husband Francois Henri Pinault are spotted leaving dinner at the AMAZONICO restaurant in Central London. The movie megastar & his famous friends spent 3 hours inside the venue arriving at 8 pm & leaving at 11 pm with a few punters waiting outside to get a glimpse of the celebs. Pictured: Tom Cruise , Salma Hayek & Francois Henri Pinault BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / [email protected] UK: +44 208 344 2007 / [email protected] *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Tom Cruise is happily third-wheeling it.

The Golden Globe winner, 60, was all smiles as he posed for photos with Salma Hayek outside a London restaurant where they ate dinner with Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault on Friday.

Cruise produced the 2006 romantic drama Ask the Dust, starring Hayek and Colin Farrell.

Cruise is still riding high off the success of his highly-anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which surpassed $1 billion at the global box office to become the biggest movie of his career after it premiered in May. The critically-acclaimed blockbuster has also outperformed Titanic as Paramount’s highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office.

The Mission Impossible star, who lives part-time in London, previously attended Wimbledon and British F1 Grand Prix, where he celebrated his milestone 60th birthday while showing support for Lewis Hamilton.

“Lewis always. He’s a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day,” Cruise said of Hamilton, 37, who came in third after taking home the first place trophy eight times in recent years.

Hayek recently joined the cast of Magic Mike’s Last Dance in April, replacing Thandiwe Newton, after filming began in London back in March with franchise star Channing Tatum. She shared a salsa dance with her costar in a cute video for his 42nd birthday in April.

The Academy Award nominee received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November, becoming the 2,709th celebrity to be honored with a coveted star on the walkway outside TCL Chinese Theatre.

Hayek has been married to Pinault, 60, since 2009 and they share 14-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma. She’s also stepmother to his three children from previous relationships.

