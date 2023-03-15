Tom Cruise Celebrates with Michael Caine as He Turns 90 in London

Happy 90th Birthday to the legendary Sir Michael Caine

David Walliams Instagram

Tom Cruise helped Michael Caine celebrate his 90th birthday in London Tuesday.

The Top Gun: Maverick star joined the legendary actor at a celebratory dinner also attended by Caine’s wife, Shakira Caine, Mission Impossible writer Chris McQuarrie and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams.

“Happy 90th Birthday to the legendary Sir Michael Caine,” Walliams captioned a selection of photos from the dinner party to his Instagram Tuesday, showing Cruise, 60, with his arm around Caine’s shoulder and laughing happily at a long white table.

Caine can also be seen with a microphone in his hand and holding a glass of red wine in the pics alongside a smiling Cruise.

The Batman Begins star was presented with a round chocolate cake with “Happy Birthday” written across it at the table carrying long thin, multi-colored candles.

Meanwhile, Loose Women‘s Denise Welch was on hand to provide some comedy for the actor’s birthday festivities at The River Café in upmarket Fulham, West London. At one point during the night, Welch had the group howling with laughter after saying a “dirty joke” about Caine and some “Olympic condoms.”

RELATED: Michael Caine’s Life in Photos

Happy 90th Birthday to the legendary Sir Michael Caine

David Walliams Instagram

“Such an honour to be asked by Shakira to say a few words at Sir Michael Caines’ 90th birthday!!!” Welch wrote in a caption alongside the video. “He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!! Great night and amazing company,” she added.

After the party wrapped, Caine, Cruise and the rest of the guests were snapped leaving the famed restaurant, with Cruise looking relaxed in a black button-down shirt with his sleeves rolled up. Caine used a walker, looking dapper in a navy suit.

The Hollywood stars have known each other since the ’80s when they starred in Cocktail together and later in 2002’s Austin Powers spy spoof, Goldmember.

RELATED: Tom Cruise Gets Sweet 60th Birthday Message from ‘Top Gun’ Costar Val Kilmer: ‘Happy Birthday Mav’

Story continues

Michael Caine Celebrates His 90th Birthday With Friends And Family including Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise

SplashNews.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Sunday, Cruise skipped the 2023 Oscars, which was attended by his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. His blockbuster movie Top Gun: Maverick had been nominated in six categories, including Best Picture, and scooped up one Academy Award for Best Sound.

Over the course of his career, Caine has won two Oscars, his first for 1986’s Hannah and Her Sisters (Best Supporting Actor), which he reportedly skipped out on the ceremony to film Jaws: The Revenge. In 1999, he won Best Supporting Actor for Cider House Rules.

Some of his other most famous films include The Prestige (2006), The Dark Knight (2008) and the 1969 classic, The Italian Job.