Tom Brady’s retirement creates legendary 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Tom Brady officially retired Tuesday, closing the book on a remarkable 22-year career split between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The legendary quarterback won a record seven Super Bowl titles — more than any one player or team — and also set a plethora of quarterback records for regular season and playoff competition.

It’s a career resume unmatched by anyone who’s ever played in the NFL.

Brady’s retirement officially starts the clock on his Hall of Fame eligibility. He must wait five years like any other player, which means the earliest Brady can be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is 2027.

The 2027 class is shaping up to be an all-time one.

Brady and recently retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are locks. Roethlisberger spent 18 seasons with the Steelers and won two Super Bowl titles. Brady and Roethlisberger are two of the best QBs of their generation.

If Rob Gronkowski retires, he’ll be a lock for the 2027 class as well. Gronkowski spent his entire career with Brady, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots and one with the Bucs. He’s arguably the greatest tight end in league history.

Other potential 2027 Hall of Fame candidates, depending on whether they retire this offseason, include cornerback Richard Sherman and running back Adrian Peterson.

It’s not crazy to already be excited about the 2027 Hall of Fame class even though its enshrinement is still five year away. This class is going to be epic.