Tom Brady’s hilarious response to Leonard Fournette visiting Patriots in free agency

Leonard Fournette is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a new three-year contract, but it wasn’t before he took a free-agent visit with the New England Patriots earlier in the offseason.

Fournette had signed one-year deals for each of his two seasons in Tampa Bay, and had earned a long-term extension after establishing himself as the team’s three-down workhorse last season.

He eventually got that deal to remain with the Bucs, but when Tom Brady came out of retirement for another season of his own in Tampa Bay, his response to Fournette taking a visit to his old team was hilarious:

We may never know how close Fournette was to signing in New England, but Bucs fans will get to enjoy at least one more year of him and Brady leading the Tampa Bay offense.

