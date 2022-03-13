Tom Brady Unretires, Announces He’s Coming Back For 23rd NFL Season – The Hamden Journal

One can almost hear Rob Gronkowski yelling once again, “Mom, where are my football pants?”

That was from a 2021 T Mobile ad that played off Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay and Gronkowski’s subsequent unretirement to join him on the Bucs roster. Now, it’s Brady yelling for his football pants.

The 7-time Super Bowl winner announced on Twitter today that, “I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

His reasoning? “I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote, noting that he had some “unfinished business” in the league.

Here is his full statement:

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG