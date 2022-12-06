Tom Brady stages wild comeback down the stretch as Bucs sink the Saints I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, December 6, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

Tom Brady logs his NFL record 44th career comeback (in the fourth quarter or overtime) to lead the Buccaneers to victory over the Saints,

The Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield

Trea Turner joins his former Nationals teammate Bryce Harper on the Phillies

Justin Verlander joins his fellow ageless wonder, Max Scherzer, on the Mets

PLUS: Would the 49ers consider reuniting Christian McCaffrey with Baker Mayfield?

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.