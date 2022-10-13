Tom Brady signs Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders to clothing brand’s first NIL deal

Tom Brady has landed his first NIL deal.

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is the son of coach Deion Sanders, signed a NIL deal with Brady’s clothing brand on Thursday. It marks the first NIL deal that the Brady Brand has since since it launched earlier this year.

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for Brady,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told People on Thursday. “He embodies everything we look for in a Brady athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand.”

Brady Brand is just the latest NIL deal for Sanders, who has reportedly already inked deals with Beats by Dre, Gatorade and more.

Though Brady signed a deal with the younger Sanders, he was thrilled to get the Hall of Famer on board with his brand, too.

“Not only is [Deion] an exceptional football player and quarterback, but he is one of the most influential players of his generation, and we’re thrilled that he’s officially joining the Brady family,” Brady told People.

Shedeur Sanders, a former three-star Rivals.com recruit, initially committed to Florida Atlantic before he landed at Jackson State to play for his father. He’s led the program to an impressive 5-0 start this season while completing more than 73% of his passes with 1,713 yards and 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

The sophomore racked up more than 3,200 passing yards and 30 touchdowns last season.

“I’m so excited to work with the Brady team,” Sanders told the Boardroom. “Tom has been a longtime mentor to me both on and off the field, and I’ve been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand.”