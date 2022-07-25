Tom Brady sent Kelsey Plum a gift after the WNBA superstar barked at him when the QB sat courtside at an Aces game

Kelsey Plum (right) meets Tom Brady at a 2022 Las Vegas Aces game.Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Tom Brady sent Kelsey Plum a jersey and other swag after the pair met at a recent WNBA game.

The Las Vegas Aces superstar flipped out upon unboxing the gift from the Buccaneers quarterback.

When they first met, Plum famously barked at the NFL legend and was laughed at by her teammates.

Kelsey Plum hasn’t exactly been shy about her appreciation for Tom Brady.

So when the WNBA superstar received a package from the seven-time Super Bowl champion himself, you can imagine how the scene unfolded.

In a video she posted on her Instagram story, Plum reacts with disbelief upon opening a box filled with a variety of merchandise courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Her mouth agape, the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game MVP pulls out Brady’s red Bucs jersey and reads the handwritten note he scrawled over the white number 12.

Plum.AP Photo/Darryl Webb

“Kelsey, you are amazing,” Brady wrote inside the number 1.

“Good luck! L.F.G,” he added, along with his signature, in the 2.

“No!” Plum screamed in excitement, then jumped around her kitchen. She slipped the jersey over her head as she yelled, then covered her face in astonishment.

Plum reached back into the box, found a pair of black pants, and slipped those on as well. She began digging around for more as the video ended.

Brady later reshared the clip — which found its way across social media — on Twitter, adding “#LFG @Kelseyplum10 👊👊.”

Brady and Plum first met in May, when the three-time NFL MVP sat courtside at Michelob ULTRA Arena to watch Plum’s Las Vegas Aces take on the Connecticut Sun. At first, the point guard resolved to play it cool, but after making eye contact with her “favorite athlete,” she “was like, ‘Screw it!'”

“I went right up to him,” Plum said in a postgame press conference. “I dapped him up, gave him a big hug, and I was like, ‘Man, you’re a dog, I love you.'”

Then she barked like a dog.

Brady sits courtside at the Las Vegas Aces game.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“He looked at me and he was like, ‘Yeah!'” Plum added. “We connected.”

“By barking,” teammate and 2020 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson said from the seat next to Plum. “This woman just barked at Tom Brady.”

“He’s not gonna forget that,” Plum added with a smile.

Canine antics aside, Plum is enjoying a career season this summer. She ranks second in the WNBA with 20.1 points per game and averages 5.3 assists to boot. Plus, with a Western Conference-leading 20-8 record, the Aces are the class of the league.

Plum and company could very well be en route to another appearance in the WNBA Finals. And maybe this year — with some guidance from her new friend, the winningest player in NFL history — the superstar will wind up with a ring of her own.

