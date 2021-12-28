Tom Brady says NFL warned him about tablet smash

Tom Brady is back in the crosshairs of NFL disciplinarians.

Just don’t expect a Deflategate-esque four-game suspension.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed on Monday that he recently got a call from the NFL. This time, they warned him to stop smashing tablets. If he does it again, he might get fined.

Brady smash

In case you missed it, Brady took out the frustrations of a Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints on a Microsoft Surface tablet. The devices are used by NFL teams to review in-game footage on the sideline. Or, in Brady’s case, to take on the full brunt of his shutout-induced anger.

Brady told Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday that the high-profile tablet toss indeed caught the attention of the NFL.

“I did get a warning from the NFL,” Brady said, per ESPN. “I can’t throw another Surface or else I get fined. Imagine that. Imagine that.”

Brady previously acknowledged the obvious, that he was “pretty pissed” when he threw the tablet.

On Monday, he vowed to never throw one again.

“I won’t throw another Surface,” Brady said. “Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them.”

The NFL hasn’t publicly acknowledged that it warned Brady. The Bucs, meanwhile got back on track in Week 16 with a 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers. Knowing Brady’s good fortune, he’ll probably spin this into an endorsement deal with Microsoft that could more than pay for any fines if he ends up breaking his vow.