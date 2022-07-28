Tom Brady roasts Max Kellerman on anniversary of ‘cliff’ take originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s safe to say Max Kellerman will never live down his infamous “fall off a cliff” take on Tom Brady.

Thursday marked the sixth anniversary of the former First Take co-host saying Brady is “just about done.” Since then, the former New England Patriots quarterback has won three Super Bowl titles, including one in his debut season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’ll return in 2022 for his age 45 season and has a real chance to add an eighth Super Bowl ring to his collection.

To celebrate the occasion, Brady roasted Kellerman on Twitter while promoting his Brady Brand swimwear line.

Kellerman admitted he was wrong a couple of years ago, but we can’t blame Brady for taking the opportunity to dunk on him. Of all of Brady’s doubters over the years, the ESPN personality stands out above the rest.

Brady is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. He announced his retirement shortly after the season but had a change of heart only one month later. At this point, Brady may never fall off Kellerman’s cliff. He’ll likely sail into the sunset and go out on top as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.