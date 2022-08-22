Tom Brady returns from personal absence, back with Bucs

Reuters Videos

Riverside booksellers welcome tourists back to Paris

STORY: Riverside booksellers in Paris are thrilled tourists are back The trade dates back to the 16th century (Jan Vandermoortele, Belgian tourist) “If you walk along a river in any city, it’s only in Paris that you get these stalls with wonderful books.”There were fears the health crisis could end the tradition(Jerome Callais, Head, Paris Booksellers Cultural Assocation) “We really are a major symbol of Paris in the eyes of the whole world. We have millions of people visiting us every year. The number of people who consider us as important as the Eiffel Tower or Notre-Dame is phenomenal, so there really is pride to take in doing this work. It truly is an honor and a privilege, you know, to be chosen as a bookseller. There are only a few who get this chance. Every year, there are only 10, 12, 15, 18 this year, but this year is exceptional.” The 18 new sellers along the Seine this year are the first to get thecoveted new spots since 2019 There are about 230 in total(Rachid Bouanou, New bookseller) “When customers come here, it is not necessarily to buy things they know. We help people discover books and authors, so this is also about making things that are completely unknown relevant again. I would say that is a riverside bookseller’s role.”