Tom Brady responds to accusations of Nick Foles snub from Eagles fans

Both Tom Brady and Nick Folk have moved on from their respective teams in Super Bowl LII, but Philadelphia Eagles fans have long memories about the game’s aftermath.

Brady, then with the New England Patriots, threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards — breaking his own record of 466 from just a year earlier — in a 41-33 loss to the Eagles and Foles, who was named the game’s MVP.

Still just a five-time Super Bowl champion at that point, Brady failed to find Foles on the field after the game for a handshake.

While Foles is now with the Chicago Bears, the Eagles will be facing Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the postseason again this weekend in the NFC wild-card round. Asked if he’s aware that Philly fans remain salty about his snub of Foles almost four years later, Brady pointed out that he’s shaken the quarterback’s hand on other occasions.

“I have a lot of respect for Nick,” Brady said. “I try to be a good sport as best I can. I know it doesn’t always look like that cause sometimes I get a little pissed out there.”

Foles, who is 2-0 in his career against Brady, also left the field without a handshake following a 20-19 win for the Bears over the Buccaneers in 2020. Perhaps Brady is referencing New England’s preseason game against Philadelphia in 2018 as the instance when the quarterbacks shook hands.

Surely, all eyes will be on Brady and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts following this weekend’s game should Philadelphia pull the upset; the game, Tampa Bay is currently an 8.5-point favorite.

Brady will be facing the Eagles in the postseason for the third time in his career but first as an NFC opponent. He’s 1-1 to date, with a win in Super Bowl XXXIX and the aforementioned loss in Super Bowl LII.