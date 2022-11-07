Tom Brady pulls off vintage game-winning drive for comeback win over Rams I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, November 7, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Rams with a vintage game-winning drive, becoming the only NFL player to throw for 100K yards

The Chiefs squeaked out an OT win over the Titans

The Jets upset the Bills

The Lions’ defense completely thwarted Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

Joe Mixon had five touchdowns and over 200 yards in the Bengals win over the Panthers

PLUS: Kevin Durant and Ryan Reynolds are exploring the possibilities of becoming team owners.

