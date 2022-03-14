Tom Brady Pic ’80 For Brady’ Adds Sara Gilbert To Cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gilbert is set to join the ensemble of Paramount and Endeavor Content’s 80 for Brady, starring Lily Tomlin and Oscar winners Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

Paramount recently acquired the package with seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady on board to appear and produce the pic through his production company, 199 Productions, alongside Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content. Endeavor Content developed the film with Brady and Gigliotti.

The feature project is inspired by the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their hero Brady play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

The film will be co-written and directed by Kyle Marvin, who also is executive producing with partner Michael Covino under their Watch This Ready banner and Jeff Stott. Marvin and Covino wrote the latest script based off a draft by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins.

Gilbert is starring in the fourth season of The Conners, which she also executive produces. She is repped by Management 360, The Gersh Agency and Hansen, Jacobson Teller Hoberman.