Tom Brady officially retires after 22 seasons

Tom Brady is officially retiring from the NFL.

Brady, 44, announced on Instagram Tuesday morning that he would be retiring. That announcement came after he said on his podcast released Monday night that he was still going through the process of a retirement decision.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

You can view his statement in full via Instagram below:

Brady’s retirement was first reported over the weekend, but the Buccaneers said that they hadn’t been informed of Brady’s future plans at the time.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion retires after the Buccaneers were knocked out of the NFL playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs trailed 27-3 in that game before coming back to tie it at 27-27 before the Rams kicked a field goal as time expired to advance to the NFC championship game. The loss came a year after the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in Brady’s first season in Tampa Bay.

Brady retires as the player with the most Super Bowls in NFL history and an assured spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as he’s eligible for enshrinement in five years.

Brady also leaves the NFL unlike many older players — his play didn’t drop off as he aged. Brady was 485-of-719 passing for 5,319 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2021. He led the NFL in completions, attempts, yards and TDs this season and will likely finish in the top two of NFL MVP voting with Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. If Brady wins the MVP award, he’ll finish his career as a four-time NFL MVP. Brady is currently tied with Rodgers, Jim Brown, and Johnny Unitas at three. Only Peyton Manning (5) has more MVPs.

Retirement statement doesn’t mention the Patriots

Brady’s statement thanks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization, coach Bruce Arians, general manager Jason Licht, the fans and others involved in his career throughout the past two decades. It does not, however, make any mention of the New England Patriots or owner Robert Kraft or head coach Bill Belichick.

It’s a glaring omission from a quarterback who won six Super Bowls and spent 20 seasons in New England. By now, you know how Brady rose to prominence and led New England’s run of dominance in the 2000s. And that his departure from the team at the end of the 2019 season wasn’t the most pleasant.

But it’s still striking to not see any mention of New England or anyone involved with the organization in Brady’s farewell address. And it’s hard to imagine how that omission of anything New England-related in the statement is accidental given how image-conscious Brady is.

Brady had teased possible retirement after loss

Brady’s retirement isn’t all that surprising, even without the news on Saturday that he would be stepping away from the NFL. He was non-committal after the loss to the Rams about his NFL future and said on his “Let’s Go” podcast in the hours after the loss that it pained his wife Gisele Bundchen to see him get hit on the field.

“It pains her to see me get hit out there,” he said on last week’s podcast. “And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009 and have two children together. He has a son from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.