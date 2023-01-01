Tom Brady, Mike Evans torch Panthers, secure NFC South with dramatic 4th-quarter rally

If this indeed is Tom Brady’s last ride, he’ll finish in the postseason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-0 hole and a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24 and secure the NFC South. The win extends a now-14-year streak of Brady-quarterbacked teams making the playoffs. He can thank Mike Evans for helping him seal the deal on Sunday.

The Bucs receiver tallied three of Tampa Bay’s touchdowns on Sunday, all of them on long balls. His third score was a 36-yard strike from Brady down the right sideline to give the Bucs their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter.

With starting cornerback Jaycee Horn sidelined, the Panthers had no answer for Evans, who ran free through the Carolina secondary for 10 catches, 207 yards and the three scores. In the process, he extended his own remarkable streak with his ninth-straight 1,000-yard season to start his career.

For three quarters, the Panthers looked well on their way to taking control of the division with their own playoff hopes at stake. Sam Darnold threw two first-half touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 14-0 lead as Tampa Bay struggled to move the ball.

The Bucs eventually got on the board with Evans’ first touchdown on a 63-yard pass from Brady late in the first half. Cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. couldn’t keep pace with the four-time Pro Bowler, and Brady hit Evans in stride.

The Bucs then had chances to take control of the game with Darnold turnovers on Carolina possessions at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second. But the Bucs managed just 3 points off the miscues and saw a 15-play 90-yard drive come up empty when the Panthers blocked a Ryan Succop field goal.

The Panthers then capitalized when Darnold threw his third touchdown of the day on a 19-yard strike to Shi Smith to extend their lead to 21-10 early in the fourth quarter. But they just couldn’t stop Evans. The Bucs struck back with Evans second score of the day on their next possession, this time on a 57-yard touchdown. Like his other two scores, Evans ran untouched down the right sideline and past the Carolina secondary, this time beating cornerback C.J. Henderson.

Story continues

Carolina had a chance to retake the lead late in the fourth quarter after forcing a Bucs punt with 2:39 remaining. But Darnold’s second fumble of the day on an Anthony Nelson sack set up a Brady touchdown sneak to extend Tampa Bay’s lead to 30-21. Carolina’s last gasp possession starting 26 seconds remaining came up well short, and the Bucs secured the NFC South for a second-straight season.

It’s not a vintage Brady season, and it will end with a losing record. But he’s secured his shot at an eighth Super Bowl. ring.